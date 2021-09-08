NEWPORT—Before the season started Cocke County Lady Red soccer coach Mikayla Gregg-Metzdorf felt this could be the program’s best season yet with her at the helm.
While that still remains to be seen, there’s no denying her team is off to a strong start. They continued their win streak to open the season on Tuesday with a 7-4 win over Berean Christian.
Senior Karlie Souder led the Lady Red with her first hat trick of the season. Freshman Mia Budinahaija assisted two of her goals, while booting in a pair of her own. Ella Serpico and Latrina Upman added goals to solidify the victory.
Cocke County led 3-0 at the half. Souder had the Lady Red on the board first with a goal in the 10th minute. Budinahaija had the assist on the goal, and followed with one of her own in the 33rd minute to make it a 2-0 game.
Serpico added the final goal of the half a minute later to give CCHS a three-goal advantage.
Souder made it a 4-0 game with a goal in the 45th minute of the second half. She notched her hat trick with a goal in the 50th minute.
Berean Christian was on the board with a goal in the 48th minute. The Lady Eagles added a goal in the 56th minute to get back within three of the lead.
Upman boosted the Lady Red lead back to four with a goal in the 63rd minute, but BC was back on the board three minutes later. Budinahaija had her second goal in the 77th minute to make it a 7-3 game.
Berean Christian notched one final goal with time winding down, but CCHS remained the victor by a three-goal advantage.
The Lady Red return to action on Thursday with a trip to Austin-East, their first road game of the season.
