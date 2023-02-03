On Thursday, eight elementary teams took part in the county tournament semifinals at Cocke County High School.
In the girls’ semis, Parrottsville beat Smoky Mountain 39-16, while Grassy Fork took down Cosby 38-31.
In one boys’ semifinal, Parrottsville beat Cosby 51-49 in overtime. In the other boys’ semifinal, Northwest beat Bridgeport 44-25.
Parrottsville will face Grassy for the girls' title Saturday, while the Parrots will take on Northwest. Before the championship games arrive, though, here is a look at stats from Thursday.
To start things off. Loretta Kickliter scored 12 points for Parrottsville, and Georgia Knight and Chloe Niethammer scored eight points each. Mallory Nease added six points, and Molly Layman scored four.
For Smoky, Sophia Summerlin led the way with five points, followed by Kassie Davis and Azariah Spurgeon with three points each. Matty Rush and Lily Rich scored two points apiece, while Tynleigh Fine had one.
In Grassy’s win, Ava Wheeler led the way with 16 points, followed by Bella Stanton and Ripley Groat with eight and seven points, respectively.
Kinnlea Norwood notched five points, and Stella Raines had two.
Ava Meeker, Katey Moore and Zayli Spencer scored eight points each for Cosby, followed by Piper Whaley with four points and Hadley Williams with three.
In the Parrottsville-Cosby game, Parrottsville’s Logan Bowlin scored 21 points, followed by John Dillon Ramsey with 13. Braylin Talley scored seven points, Abe Kickliter and Jackson Watts had four each, and Micah Williams scored two points.
For Cosby, Oaklon Cameron and Colton Jenkins had 14 points each. Drake Woodson had nine points, Matthew McMahon had eight, and Aiden McGaha reached four.
In Northwest’s win, Zander Hale led the Patriots with 16 points, followed by Donovan Campos Nuci and Jude Oliva with nine and eight points, respectively.
Tyson Sutton added seven, while Cairo Gayton scored four.
Grassy Fork and Parrottsville will face off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night, while Danny Lee Hartsell’s Parrotts will take on the Patriots for the boys’ title at 8:45 p.m.
