It’s not been the season the Cocke County Fighting Cocks had hoped for at the midway point.
Despite a thrilling win in their Region 2-5A opener against Heritage in week three, it’s been a rough going for the young Fighting Cocks. But with all their goals still ahead of them in the back-half of the schedule, the team is looking for a late-season turnaround.
That would all begin this week, as Cocke County hosts the Morristown West Trojans in week six of the high school football season (KICKOFF: 7 p.m., RADIO: WLIK — 97.9 FM / 1270 AM).
“These old, local rivalries are good for our communities,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “To me, it’s hard to think of Cocke County and not conjure up memories of playing teams like Morristown West, Morristown East and Jefferson County.”
Friday night also marks homecoming for Cocke County (1-4). Normally a setup for potential distractions with all the festivities taking place throughout the week, after the last year Dykes isn’t worried about them causing in lapses or disruptions.
“Obviously I worry about distractions all the time as the head coach but after the last year and half dealing with really major issues such COVID I don’t think Homecoming activities are even on the radar when it comes to distractions,” Dykes said.
Keeping focus will be of the utmost importance for CCHS, as it gets ready to battle a Morristown West (3-2) team that’s had a tremendous start to the year.
The Trojans opened the year 2-0 with wins over Morristown East and Dyke’s former coaching grounds, Hardin Valley. After losses in back-to-back weeks to David Crockett and Greeneville, the Trojans got back on track last week with a victory over Daniel Boone.
“They’re a very good team. Offensively they create a lot of mismatches,” Dykes said. “Their run game is super good and their pass game off the RPO is tough to defend. We must find a way to slow them up and create turnovers.”
Quarterback Noah Tripucka has had an exceptional start to the year when it comes to efficiency.
He’s completed over 71% of his passes for 527 yards and five touchdowns through the Trojans’ first five outings of the season. He spreads the ball out fairly evenly amongst his crop of receivers, but Bricyn Gudger and Brett Blair are the team’s top two pass catchers in terms of receiving yards.
Gudger leads the team with 97 yards, while Blair leads the team in receptions (10) and has 93 yards receiving. Both have hauled in a touchdown through five games in 2021.
Cocke County’s defense has shown some struggles in defending aerial attacks in recent weeks, but the biggest issue remains slowing up opposing offenses’ ground games.
The unit has allowed over 306 yards per game through the first five games, and the task won’t get easier in facing West’s Hunter Delaney on Friday.
Delaney leads the Trojans’ run game with 463 yards and four scores on the ground.
Offensively the Fighting Cocks have begun to find some success in chunk plays, but the challenge still remains consistently putting points on the board.
Cocke County’s offense has only mustered 9.6 points per game at the midway point of the season, but each week the unit has shown the ability to score on big plays — particularly through the air.
“We’ve got to be more consistent in our run game and short passing game. That helps create some of those explosive plays that allow us to go over the top,” Dykes said.
The team as a whole has also seen a large influx of underclassmen injected into the lineup throughout Friday nights.
Last week, CCHS started 15 freshmen and sophomores on both sides of the ball, seven of which were freshmen.
“Our young guys are working hard and showing up each day,” Dykes said. “That will be the trend, moving forward. We’re going to play the kids that show up, come ready to work and keep getting better.”
Building momentum out of this week’s matchup will be imperative for the young Fighting Cocks, who’ve certainly taken their lumps through the first half of the year.
On the other side of Cocke County’s Homecoming matchup lies three region battles that will decide the team’s postseason fate. Even though the Fighting Cocks are sitting at 1-4 midway through the year, just one win over Knox Central, West or Sevier County could make all the difference in finishing the year in October, or playing when November starts.
“Winning this week would be huge for us,” Dykes said. “We’ve got to start showing consistency in all three phases of the game to put ourselves in contention. We’ve got to start putting wins together.”
