COSBY—For weeks, Cosby Lady Eagles coach Cody Lowe has been seeking a complete performance out of his team.
On Monday night against a higher classification opponent, his girls delivered.
After leading most of the night, the Lady Eagles rallied late to top Class AA Elizabethton 50-45 on Monday. The win marks the second win for the program over a Class AA program, and third in a row on the season.
“That’s a good basketball team we just beat,” Lowe said. “They shoot the ball well and are well-coached. Any time you beat a time like that, it’s a good win. Playing a schedule like this only helps us down the road.”
“We played a really tough schedule like this last year, but didn’t come out on the positive end of it. Elizabethton got us twice last year, so it’s good to come out on the winning end of this one. Playing these bigger schools is good for us.”
Cosby (5-2) trailed by one with under three minutes left, but Leia Groat put it back on top after a turnover turned into transition points. The Lady Cyclones immediately answered, but Bralyn McGaha raced back down the floor to put Cosby back up by one, 44-43, with 1:42 left.
Elizabethton (2-4) had the ball and fired a timeout with 51.3 seconds left on the clock. Cosby’s defense had nearly come away with a pair of turnovers during the possession already, leaving the Lady Cyclones looking for a clean look at the rim.
They got exactly that, as Renna Lane had the ball with a clear path to the basket on the inbound play, but that shot rimmed out. Gracie Myers buried free-throws on the opposite end to make it a 3-point Cosby lead with 39.7 seconds remaining.
With another missed opportunity for points on the next possession, Myers went back to the line to make it a 5-point lead for the Lady Eagles with 25.8 seconds left to virtually put the game away.
“I thought Gracie was huge down the stretch tonight,” Lowe said. “Didn’t miss a free-throw when we needed them. We kept getting it to her and she kept knocking them down.”
Elizabethton would get one more basket to fall before the final horn, but it was too late to overcome Cosby’s lead.
“I thought we played well at times,” Lowe said. “We were a little loose with the ball offensively and had some silly turnovers, but overall I thought we played hard all night, and that makes up for a lot of mistakes.”
McGaha co-led Cosby in scoring with 11 points. Elizabethton had three finish in double figures in scoring, with Morgan Headrick leading the way with a game-high 14 points. Maddie Fowler had 12 for the Lady Cyclones, and Lina Lyon added another 10.
Elizabethton got on the board first, but the Lady Eagles fought back with eight unanswered over the next four minutes of play. Cosby led 8-2 as the game neared three minutes left in the first period.
Lauren Ford had six of Cosby’s first eight points, making quick work in the paint.
“She’s got a really good IQ and knows how to play,” Lowe said. “She’s playing good around the basket. She’s playing strong, and we need that. She’s probably our strongest player. She’s done a great job of getting us going offensively here to start the year.”
She finished the night with a co-team-high 11 points.
Elizabethton finally broke its scoring drought with 2:58 left in the first, and fought back to tie the Lady Eagles at 10-10 with a minute left in the period. Groat broke the tie with a basket from the low block, giving Cosby a 12-10 lead at the end of one.
Both teams traded buckets through the first four minutes of the second, as Cosby continued to lead by two at 20-18. The Lady Cyclones tied the game at 20-all with a transition basket with 3:34 left in the first half.
On their next possession, Elizabethton had its first lead since a 2-0 advantage at the start of the game.
The Lady Eagles scored the next four unanswered to take a 24-21 lead with under two minutes left in the half, which was good enough to keep them ahead for a 24-23 halftime lead.
Looking to get back to an uptempo pace, Cosby pushed the ball up the floor as often as possible to open the second half.
The Lady Eagles extended their lead to six at a 31-25 advantage with 4:28 left in the third, after Groat put in a layup in transition through contact. Sinking the layup, she gave Cosby its largest lead of the night.
Cosby led by as much as nine before an Elizabethton 3-point basket ended a 6-0 run by the Lady Eagles. The Lady Cyclones connected on another shot from behind the arc with just under three minutes left in the third to work Cosby’s lead down to three at a 34-31 margin.
With 1:16 left, the Lady Cyclones buried their third connective make from deep to tie the game at 34-all.
Cosby took the lead back on the next trip down the floor, and added a basket before the quarter ended to lead 38-34 going into the fourth.
Scoring the first two baskets of the fourth, Elizabethton tied the game at 38-all with 6:17 remaining.
The Lady Cyclones took the lead on their next trip down the floor, but a Ford basket through contact put Cosby back on top by one with 5:30 to play.
As the game aged to the final three minutes, Elizabethton was again clinging to a 1-point lead. Missed shots and turnovers plagued both teams for most of the fourth, leaving the game in a low-scoring affair to decide the winner as time wound down.
In the end, Cosby would make the plays down the stretch to go on an 8-2 run to finish the game and secure the win over Class AA foe Elizabethton at the Eagles’ Nest on Monday.
“We’re seven points away from being undefeated, with two losses to a pair of (Class AAA) schools,” Lowe said. “That’s something Butch Jones would probably say, but it’s true and I don’t think we’ve played our best ball yet. We’re not close to our ceiling and have a long way to go, but I’m proud of our girls’ effort and their resolve.”
The Lady Eagles will return to league play before heading Into the holiday break to close out the 2020 portion of the season.
They’ll be on the road for a 6:30 p.m. tip at Greenback on Friday.
