Cosby's season is still young, but the baseball team has seen several highs and lows through their first five games. The Eagles started the week with a 10-0 victory over the Hancock County Indians to earn not only their first win of the season but their first district win of the year.
Hancock returned the favor on Tuesday by defeating the Eagles 6-2. Cosby returned to the diamond on Thursday as they welcomed the North Greene Huskies to The Hill. The Huskies scored early and often in their 23-1 win over Cosby.
Head coach Justin Hite said the loss was humbling but hopes his team can find balance for the remaining games of the season.
"This is the worst loss I’ve ever had and that’s 100% on me," Hite said. Every time we hit the ball tonight it seemed to be right at somebody. We beat Hancock 10 to nothing on Monday and you come out today and get humbled. If you’re an up and down roller coaster it can make for a long road. We have to find that even keel and go out and play."
Cosby will return to action on Monday when they travel to Greenback to take on the Cherokees. The next home game for the Eagles will be on April 4 when they return to conference play against the Washburn Pirates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.