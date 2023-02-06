NEWPORT — Emotions ran heavy on Friday night at Cocke County High School.
The Fighting Cocks (16-9, 5-1) and Lady Red (16-9, 5-1) were celebrating their seniors, but they also used a moment of silence to mourn the loss of Jayne Ann Ragan — the grandmother of boys basketball coach Casey Ragan.
Last Thursday night, while watching her grandson’s team face Hancock County on the road, Ragan passed away in her sleep. She was 85.
“It was obviously a late night,” said Casey Ragan on Friday, hours after he had received the news while coming home from a win. “Spent a lot of it with family, of course. But I got a text from Baylor on (Thursday) night just telling me he loved me. Brazen (Stewart) followed shortly thereafter, and Zeke (Ramos), and they all told me they love me.
“My granny would have probably kicked my tail if I wasn’t here just because she knows what I love to do and that I love these boys. And she loved these boys.”
Such love was spread across the gym on Friday, both during and after wins over Claiborne County: 66-46 for the Fighting Cocks and 66-33 for the Lady Red.
"Our defensive mindset was there for the most part of the game," said Ragan of his team's win. "Just proud of them and told them to get some rest. It's been a long week."
Lakkin France led the way with 16 points for the Fighting Cocks, while Paige Niethammer put up 26 points for the Lady Red.
At the 4:35 mark of the fourth quarter in the girls’ game, Niethammer and Layni Duncan walked off their home floor for the final time in the regular season.
Both came to the bench, where assistant Lauren Ford put her arm around a visibly emotional Duncan.
“It really doesn’t feel like it’s the last one yet,” said Duncan on Friday. “I can still remember the first game of this season and my first one my freshman season. It doesn’t feel like it was four years ago.”
“I’m grateful for all the memories and everything Cocke County has done for me in the past four years,” added Niethammer. “I’m not sad about it, because our season isn’t over and we have a chance to play here again. So I don’t think the feeling has set in yet.”
Still, CCHS coach Chris Mintz was quick to note the impact both seniors have made on the team and himself.
“They’ve put in the work for four years, and I’ve been with them for three years,” he reflected. “To see how they have grown and their improvement, it’s bittersweet because you know your time with them is almost at an end. But they’ve been fun to coach.”
Ragan experienced similar thoughts on his team, as he said in a previous article that these seniors have become “like little brothers.”
But they have also become brothers to one another, through good times and bad.
A shining example of the latter occurred when Brazen Stewart carried a picture of his late father with him onto the court, just as he did for Senior Night in football.
“It’s been a long four years,” said Stewart. “Happy to see it end, but there’s another road for me and Baylor. Hopefully it’s another four-year blessing.”
Continued Ragan: "It's been an emotional day, and they bring out a lot of it. I love those dudes."
While the night was emotional, the season is far from done.
Following matchups against Claiborne County on Monday and Greeneville on Tuesday, both CCHS teams wrap up the regular season at Morristown East on Friday.
When asked what else they want to accomplish this year, Baylor Baxter offered an answer that could represent each program: “Win out. Get another game here.”
“Amen,” added Stewart.
