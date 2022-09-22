RINNE 1

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) waves to the crowd during a standing ovation after the Predators defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Monday, May 10, 2021. The Nashville Predators have brought back former goaltender Rinne in a new role as a special alumni advisor. General Manager David Poile announced the move Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. 

 Mark Zaleski, AP Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have brought back former goaltender Pekka Rinne in a new role as a special alumni adviser.

General manager David Poile announced the move Thursday. Rinne is the only player in franchise history whose number has been retired.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.