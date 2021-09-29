The last five weeks have not been kind to the Cosby High football program.
With five straight losses to start the year, the Cosby Eagles have one more road contest before closing out their season with a four-game home slate.
The Eagles will travel once more in the 2021 season before returning home for the final four games of this season this Friday as they prepare for the North Greene Huskies.
Friday is a big one for Cosby. The Eagles are still in the hunt for a playoff bid, as are the Huskies of North Greene. The winner of this contest will put themselves in the driver’s seat for being a part of the postseason and playing football in November.
