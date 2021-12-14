After leading Tennessee to a TransPerfect Music City Bowl berth and serving as the catalyst of the Volunteers’ offensive juggernaut, quarterback Hendon Hooker is coming back for one more year. The graduate transfer made it official on Sunday, electing to take advantage of his “super” senior season of 2022.
Hooker, a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, was spectacular in his first season in Knoxville under head coach Josh Heupel. He completed 180-of-261 passes for 2,567 yards and 26 touchdowns to only three interceptions. He also rushed for 561 yards on 148 attempts with five scores.
A semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, he ranked third in the FBS and was tops in the SEC in passer efficiency rating at 182.16. Hooker shattered Tennessee single-season records for completion percentage (69.0) and passer efficiency. He averaged 9.8 yards per passing attempt, which ranked third nationally. Of the 19 FBS players who threw 25 or more touchdowns this season, no one had fewer interceptions than Hooker (3).
