The dreams of extending the 2021-22 season with a trip to Murfreesboro were dashed for the Newport Grammar School Lady Warriors on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Warriors were upended by Grandview Elementary of Jonesborough by a 69-22 score in the TMSAA Section 1-A Championship game at John Sevier Middle School. Grandview had three players score in double figures, led by Andrea Flores’ 22-point effort, to lead its way to the convincing win and advance to the TMSAA Class A State Tournament, which begins on Friday.
The Lady Warriors season ended with the loss as one of the final eight teams remaining in the Class A field across the TMSAA league.
