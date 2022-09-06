COSBY FB 1

Cosby's Slate Shropshire (14) fumbles the ball on a punt return against Unicoi County High School at Virgil Ball Stadium in Cosby on Friday, August 26, 2022.

 John Sudbrink

COSBY — Like every week this year, Cosby enters its matchup against Red Boiling Springs as a far different team than what opponents saw in 2021.

That’s especially true this week, though, as the Eagles’ 20-0 loss to the Bulldogs last season featured several notable absences on the Cosby sideline.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.