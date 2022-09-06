Circumstances flip as Cosby gears up for Red Boiling Springs matchup By Jake Nichols NPT Sports Editor Sep 6, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cosby's Slate Shropshire (14) fumbles the ball on a punt return against Unicoi County High School at Virgil Ball Stadium in Cosby on Friday, August 26, 2022. John Sudbrink Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COSBY — Like every week this year, Cosby enters its matchup against Red Boiling Springs as a far different team than what opponents saw in 2021.That’s especially true this week, though, as the Eagles’ 20-0 loss to the Bulldogs last season featured several notable absences on the Cosby sideline.Hayden Green, Slate Shropshire and, really, every basketball player on the Eagles’ roster was not at that game, per CHS coach Kevin Hall.This year, though, the situation is reversed.Per an article from Main Street Preps, 13 Red Boiling Springs players were ejected from their game against Jo Byrns last Friday.The other team also had several players tossed, with each ejection resulting in a one-game suspension if the TSSAA's ruling holds.Red Boiling Springs coach Jeffrey Link confirmed Tuesday that the final ruling has not yet been received and that he will send an updated roster to Hall before Friday.No matter how many opposing players are dressed out, though, Cosby — after pounding Jellico 48-21 on Friday night — will look to do more damage this week.Quarterback Tyler Turner accounted for five touchdowns against the Blue Devils.Along with Green, who scored twice last week, and Shropshire, who scored once and made five tackles on defense, Turner will look to spread the wealth again on Friday.“I don’t want to say it’s what expect from him, because it’s hard to expect five touchdowns every week from a kid,” said Hall. “But definitely what we need from him and know he’s capable of.”Cosby will also need awareness along its defensive front, as the Bulldogs feature a tall quarterback in Aubrey Link, with a shifty running back in Austin Smith.Link, who stands 6-foot-3, could especially present a problem with his height — but perhaps not with his mobility, per Hall.“He’s not that powerful of a runner, just a big guy,” said Hall. “But definitely going to have to get our hands up. He can definitely see over us and throw over our heads.”Aside from its offensive and defensive plans, Cosby will also look to utilize its special teams weapon once more.Kicker Kaymen Moss is now 13-for-14 on PATs this season, having missed one on Friday against Jellico.“There’s high school kickers all over the state who wish they were 13 for 14,” said Hall.Cosby will look for Moss and its prolific passing game to come through again this Friday.Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Virgil Ball Stadium. 