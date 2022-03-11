NEWPORT—Cocke County High School softball coach Danny Hartsell is coming into his second season as leader of the team. Much like last year, youth will continue to be the calling card of the program.
Several familiar names will be featured on the lineup card come opening day, in addition to several new ones. Kourtney Clevenger will continue to hold down the pitcher’s circle in her senior season with the Lady Red.
Paige Niethammer, Cadence Gregg and Jailha Ensley round out the list of players returning to the diamond for the 2022 season.
Newcomers this year include Adisen Mcnealy, Shakyra Reed, Shayna Williams Abby Niethammer and Addy Welch.
Coach Hartsell said many of his players will have to shorten the learning curve as they will be pressed into duty early on in the year.
“This season will be about us growing up fast, because we are a team that could start five, six or seven freshmen at any point in time this year,” Hartsell said. “I’m excited though, because I believe this is a hard nose softball team that will play till the last pitch. They do a lot of small things in practice that will hopefully pay off big during the season.”
The Lady Red are coming off a 10-19 season, which saw them go 6-5 in district play. A shake up occurred within the district prior to the school year beginning, which brought new competition into the conference.
Claiborne County, Grainger County and Greeneville will be the new opponents for the Lady Red when the season and district play begins on Monday. Hartsell expects each of the teams in the district to be very talented.
“We will be playing in a new conference with some real talented teams. It will be a challenge for use, but I just want them come and compete ever pitch and game. These girls have worked hard day in and day out.”
The hard work will continue as the Lady Red welcome in the Lady Bulldogs on Claiborne County Monday afternoon.
The first pitch of the new season is set to be thrown at 5:30 p.m.
