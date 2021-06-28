JEFFERSON CITY—Carson-Newman head football coach Mike Clowney didn’t have to look far to fill Dan Redding’s grey sweats after Redding retired as C-N’s defensive line coach after 29 years with the program.
Clowney is now turning the keys to the position over to defensive quality control and assistant defensive ends coach Coy DeWeese with a promotion. DeWeese spent the last two years in the position.
DeWeese has spent the last two years at Carson-Newman. In 2019 he helped coach a Carson-Newman defensive line that registered the third most sacks in the South Atlantic Conference while limiting foes to the second fewest yards per game in the league.
