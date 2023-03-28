On Monday afternoon, Cocke County’s tennis team held its sole home match of the 2023 season.
The day offered a chance to recognize the program’s three seniors — Emily Shropshire, Madelyn Lewis and Easton Smith — despite having a majority of the season left to play.
“I can’t say enough about them,” said CCHS coach Wade Wester. “I’m so appreciative of them, because it’s hard to get kids to come out and play.“
Still, each one has — Shropshire for all four seasons, Lewis and Smith for three each.
Shropshire led the girls’ team (4-2 overall) in a 7-2 win over Cherokee, while the boys (1-5 overall) lost to the Chiefs 6-3.
All three girls’ doubles teams started the day with wins, giving CCHS an early 3-0 lead.
Shropshire and Piper Stahlin pulled out 8-6 win, and the same result occurred for Kaylee Hannah and Alyssa Patterson.
Leah Hannah and Lewis won 8-3 for the final girls doubles’ victory, and four members of the girls’ team pulled out singles wins — Shropshire at 8-0, Stahlin at 8-4, Kaylee Hannah at 8-2 and Leah Hannah at 8-1.
On the boys’ side, Cocke County fell 6-3.
Smith won 8-3 in singles, and he and Conrad Morales teamed up for an 8-1 doubles victory.
“I’ve just got a young team there,” said Wester of his boys program. “It’s their first year playing, so it’s hard to compete against teams that have been playing for three years.”
Smith has, though, as he has been Cocke County’s top boys player for three years now with a 5-1 record in singles play.
“It’s been hard on him knowing he’ll play their best for that long,” said Wester. “He’s been mentally prepared, has not lost his confidence, and now he’s one of the best in our conference. He’s due a good year.”
Wester offered more positive thoughts on Lewis — the No. 3 player on the girls’ side — and Shropshire — the program’s top player, who holds a 4-2 record in singles play — when discussing the seniors that were honored with plaques on Monday.
“Madelyn, she showed up, pushed through and has earned the No. 3 spot,” said Wester. “She really wants to win.”
“Emily has played for me for four years,” Wester added. “She’s the only one who’s played all four years. She was on a team that only got to play one match during Covid-19.“
In light of that, Shropshire’s plaque featured pictures of all four teams she has been on, including the one that played just one match before the pandemic shut down that spring sports season in total.
“Tennis has been so good for her,” said Wester of Shropshire. “She’s not had the easiest home life with her mom passing away, but she’s grown and had good work ethic.
“She just needed to gain her confidence. She just weighs about 80 pounds, but she can kill the ball. Really impressed with her leadership in just proving what she does.”
Cocke County will look to capitalize on Shropshire’s leadership and its success thus far when it returns from spring break, scheduled April 3-7.
After that, CCHS will start back with a busy week by facing Jefferson County on Monday, April 10, Gatlinburg Pittman on the 11th and Lakeway Christian at 1pm that Friday, the 14th.
“I’m hoping they will still practice on their own and find some single matches they can play,” Wester said.
The Lakeway match will allow Wester another matchup against his daughter, Mika, who is coaching Lakeway in its first year with a competitive tennis program.
“We’re excited,” he said. “Mika’s more excited since it was so cold the first time. But she is more excited to see improvement since we beat them the first time, just to see where they stand as well.”
