James Groat, pictured here instructing his Cocke County team during a preseason practice, will lead the Fighting Cocks against Cosby this Thursday. Groat coached for the Eagles and Lady Eagles for five years before taking the CCHS job three years after his resignation on The Hill.
James Groat, pictured here during a Cocke County/Cosby United game in the fall, will have to trade his Cosby hat for a CCHS one going into this Thursday’s matchup between the Eagles and Fighting Cocks.
Jake Nichols, NPT Sports Editor
NEWPORT — James Groat will admit he did not want to schedule the Cosby Eagles this season.
That is how heart-wrenching the 2020 season was, with the Covid-19 pandemic bringing a bitterness that almost pushed Groat out of coaching for good after his resignation from Cosby.
And that is how much he still cares for a school that he served for five years and 10 seasons: five with the Eagles, five with the Lady Eagles and one that led the Cosby girls team on its first trip to Murfreesboro in the state tournament.
But when Groat’s new Cocke County players — players he was hired to lead this summer, marking his first high school job since that resignation — talked about playing a school that is just 11 miles away?
Well, he found too many reasons to play — especially since this will be the Eagles’ first game and season under new head coach Hillery Griffin after they did not field a team last year.
“Buses are expensive, and it’s always good to have a red-blue game,” he said. “Tough to go back and play a team that you love so much. But then I thought that when I was at Cosby and wanted to play and beat Cocke County, and the boys, they want to play. They’re excited about this. So why would I say no?
“You don’t want to take away from them because of your feelings. They’re good kids, and I’d like to give them all the opportunities I can.”
Still, how strange will it be to walk onto what used to be his home pitch, only to huddle up on a different bench while wearing a different color?
“Very,” said Groat with a chuckle. “From 2020, I never would have thought I’d be wearing red against blue. But I’m so happy the program came back. So happy for the boys and Coach Griffin.
“It’s going to be weird not being where I usually am. Further from the fans, wearing a different color, against a school that was really good to me? Yeah, it’s going to be weird.”
So on Thursday night, Groat’s past will meet his present when the Fighting Cocks travel to Virgil Ball Stadium take on the Cosby Eagles at 6 p.m.
And regardless of his own feelings, Groat is glad to see his favorite sport grow even more in Cocke County.
“I have the utmost respect for Cosby and always will,” he said. “But now I have a different team and a group of boys that are really good kids also. It will be good — red or blue, the whole county supporting soccer. And that has been my fight for a long time, to get soccer on the map here.”
