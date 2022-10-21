NEWPORT — Scotty Dykes can’t put his finger on what’s kept his Cocke County team from responding when bad things happen in football games.
“We’ve tried everything we can come up with,” he said on Thursday. “It’s just a matter of us being better. We’ve got to be better and understand that bad things happen and rebound. It’s not any one player or coach, it’s just been a combination of things. We just have to be better as a program and get through that.”
CCHS’ showing against Knox West is just another example of problems piling up quickly for the Fighting Cocks, who have flashed great potential at times — only to come out flat in others.
“We just need to be the best version of ourselves we can be,” said Dykes. “And that’s kind of been the theme all year. When we have, we’ve been in games and competed. When we haven’t, we’ve shot ourselves in the foot.
“It’s definitely frustrating. I’ve made that known to the team. The coaching staff feels it, and I think the community feels it. We’ve shown flashes of what we could be, and when we’ve done it, we’ve been a very good football team.”
Even Knox West coach Lamar Brown noted the inconsistency, commenting on it prior to the Rebels’ 64-0 win on the Friday before last in Knoxville.
“Talking to Coach Brown, he commented on how good we’ve looked at times,” said Dykes. “Then one bad thing happens, and we fall over the edge. So we’ve got to get over that mental block, is what I’m going to call it, and go into next year.“
One major springboard that could help Cocke County move past that block? Winning next Friday’s Senior Night game against Sevier County.
CCHS has certainly had enough time to prepare, and it will need the practices given how the Smoky Bears have performed on defense.
Linebacker Garrett Hawkins leads a menacing SCHS front, having piled up 94 tackles (per 5Star Preps) prior to Friday’s outing against Campbell County.
“They’re very good on defense,” said Dykes. “Offensively, good up front. A very good running back. Big, bruising back. We’re putting a game plan in for him, and this week we’ll have a couple extra practices to get ready.”
Dykes did note that Cocke County — which had several starters out for injuries in the Knox West loss — has regained some of its health during the bye week.
“So we should be as close to 100% as we can be for next Friday,” he said.
Aside from trying to help his team recover and move past whatever mental block is in the way, Dykes is also focused on another short-term goal: finishing strong.
“I just want to make sure that we finish out the season and play hard,” he said. “Didn’t have a competitive showing last outing, so that’s kind of stuck in my craw. I know the guys are ready to get back on the field, because they didn’t compete the way they were capable of last week.
“I’m just going to challenge them to play their best and send the seniors out with a win.”
