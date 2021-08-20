NEWPORT—Starting the year off with a win was an obvious goal for the Cocke County Lady Red, but they came away with a two-for-one special.
The Cocke County Lady Red soccer team opened the season on Thursday with a victory over district rival Northview Academy. Scoring a goal apiece in the first and second half, CCHS shut out the Lady Cougars in a 2-0 victory.
“I was a little anxious starting the season with a district game,” CCHS coach Mikayla Gregg-Metzdorf said. “We normally play Northview toward the end of the year, and it’s always a tough matchup. I couldn’t be more proud of the effort we had as a team.”
Mia Budinahaija and Karlie Souder had both goals for the Lady Red (1-0, 1-0 District 3-AA). Budinahaija scored in the 35th minute, and Souder scored in the 55th minute to put the game away.
Normally a back-and-forth matchup, Cocke County was in firm control for most of the evening over its longtime district rival. The Lady Red maintained position and constantly put shots on goal with several near-misses that could’ve had the win secured early.
“We had ample crosses on goal that we should’ve had finishes on, but as a performance as a whole I couldn’t be more proud,” Gregg-Metzdorf said. “Our goal today was to start the first 10 minutes strong and really test their goal keeper. We knew she was strong, but the amount of shots we had eventually overwhelmed her.
“I think we managed time a little better this game. We’re starting to understand how to keep a lead when we have one. More finishes would’ve been excellent, but regardless the performance speaks a lot higher than the score.”
Budinahaija, a freshman, made her first start for the Lady Red on Thursday, and showcased her ability to not only lead the team’s group of forwards, but lead a large group of freshmen the program will rely on in 2021.
CCHS boasts eight freshmen on this year’s roster, making up nearly half the team.
“We have a lot of new freshmen that contribute a lot to the game,” Gregg-Metzdorf said. “Starting out with a win is crucial to the girls’ confidence. You can just see the joy on their face.”
While Budinahaija made an early case as one of the team’s top talents for the future, Souder was instrumental in Thursday’s season-opening win.
Her second-half goal was a small piece of her contribution in the victory. Souder, a senior and the team’s captain, spent time at every level of the field throughout the match, mostly at midfield or line backer.
Gregg-Metzdorf gave her brief time at forward in an effort to extend the lead before moving her back in the formation to close the game.
“I told her she could move to forward if she could score a goal in 10 minutes. She did, and I immediately moved her back to defense,” Gregg-Metzdorf said.
“Her willingness to be moved around so much on the field is one of her best traits. She, of course, wants to score and rack up goals, but she truly has the goal of the team in mind above herself.”
Cocke County returns to the pitch on Thursday, Aug. 26. The Lady Red will host West Greene for a 6 p.m. opening kick, as they look to improve to 2-0 in the early weeks of the season.
