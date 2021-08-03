With the kickoff of the 2021 season drawing closer, the Cocke County Fighting Cocks got their first taste of outside competition to cap the first week of the preseason.
Friday marked the first of two preseason scrimmages CCHS will have before kicking off the 2021 campaign at Cherokee on Aug. 20.
The evening played out roughly how Dykes expected as far as the team's first snaps against live competition. A solid mix of good reps mixed with fixable mistakes gives the team areas to focus on heading into the second week of fall camp.
