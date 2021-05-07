NEWPORT—This weekend brings a new beginning to the Cocke County Lady Red softball team.
After completing the regular season under first-year head coach Danny Hartsell, the team now shifts its focus to the postseason as District 2-AAA Tournament play begins on Saturday.
Cocke County (7-17-1) opens tourney play as the district’s No. 4 seed, which places them in Saturday’s first round against No. 5 seed Seymour. First pitch is set for noon at Jefferson County High School.
This year’s tournament has been set to be played at two locations until a team merges victorious from each site to play in Wednesday’s championship game.
The top two seeds — Jefferson County and Morristown West — will serve as the host sites for the tournament. Cocke County will play all of its games at Jefferson County, as the Lady Patriots play host to the first, fourth and fifth seeds.
CCHS is 2-2 versus the two teams in its bracket. It holds two victories over Seymour and two losses against Jefferson County.
The Lady Red defeated Seymour 17-9 in their first meeting of the year on March 23, and again on April 15, 13-7.
The last time the two teams met, Cocke County jumped out to an 8-1 lead after three innings before securing the win by six runs. Kaitlin Bible and Jayla Ensley each had multi-hit performances, with both driving in a pair of runs on the day.
In their first meeting of the year, both teams were scoreless through the first two innings. Seymour took a 4-1 lead after the third, and led 6-1 through four innings.
Cocke County rallied with six runs in the fifth, and added 10 more in the sixth to pull away for the victory. The Lady Red had 11 hits and 15 RBIs on that day. Bible and Sydney Cameron each had multi-hit efforts, with Cameron driving in four runs.
