COSBY — Jayston Fine has always been what some would call “a loner.”
He keeps to himself in the hallways of Cosby High School, quiet and private as he moves through the day.
“I don’t really talk to a lot of people here at all,” he summarized recently.
But that would change anytime Fine stepped on a basketball court.
He would communicate with teammates, his sudden vigor on full display.
He would show his emotions, such as when he leaped for joy during Cosby’s win at Hancock.
He would muster toughness, like when he played through a bleeding finger during the district tournament at Washburn.
Now, though, he does not know whether he will step on a basketball court again after high school is over.
Not just because of college offers, which have not come in the way one might think given Fine’s size and ability.
But because the person who inspired him to play in the first place — Fine’s older brother Keaston, who passed away during an ATV accident on the morning of March 2 — is no longer physically present.
“We would play basketball outside every day,” Fine said. “And once we got to high school, we would hang out all the time and play Madden and 2K. I was at his house every day. We were really close.”
Still, just because Fine’s path may have changed does not mean the story that led to those moments — Fine’s emergence as a teammate, his joy for others, his toughness in big games — should go untold.
Because all of those stories together have merged to form the person that Fine is today — with or without a ball in his hands.
Burned
On Labor Day weekend in 2021, Fine and his mom, Angela Jackson, went to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, to pay Keaston a visit.
The first night, they were frying chimichangas to eat for dinner.
That is as much as Jayston could remember before he was put into an ambulance, having suffered second- and third-degree burns on his neck, shoulders and hands.
“I don’t really know how it happened,” he said when looking back.
On the way to the hospital, paramedics called Jackson to ask whether they could drain her son’s wounds.
“Because he wouldn’t have any movement in his hands otherwise,” she explained.
At the time, Jackson was worried about the possibility of Jayston sustaining nerve damage and possibly even losing his fingers.
When Jackson arrived at the emergency room, doctors recommended that she take Jayston to the University of South Alabama Burn Center in Mobile.
Along the way, they called Jayston’s father, James, who left the hotel room he was staying in for work and drove straight to the burn center.
“That night, I didn’t sleep any,” said James, who added that he slept in his car since hotels across the area were booked for the holiday.
When Jayston and his mom arrived, they were met by Dr. Andrew Bright — a burn and trauma specialist with a background in military injuries.
So severe were Fine’s injuries that, when Bright looked at his hands, he asked if he had been holding a bomb or a grenade.
The answer, of course, was no. Still, Bright and his team went to work, using a method known as “pineapple enzyme.”
It involves an enzyme, bromelain, that — per an explanation from German hospital Klinikum Nuremberg — “removes the tissue destroyed by heat in deep burns without damaging any healthy tissue.”
The result has left no scarring — a part for which Fine’s family has been especially thankful — and has allowed him to recover well, albeit with one spot that may still need to be removed if it continues giving him trouble.
Fine remained in the hospital for two weeks after his surgery, then he and his mother commuted back and forth to Alabama from Florida three times a week so that he could receive further treatment.
During and after Jayston’s hospital stay, Jackson said that Bright would monitor him closely, going so far as to call Jayston his “little brother” and to visit in street clothes when he was not on call.
“Dr. Bright was on top of it,” said Jackson, “and the staff was amazing. That was all orchestrated by God.”
Still, the recovery process was long, arduous and, at times, even gut-wrenching.
“It took us a while,” said Jackson of her son’s recovery. “We had a special bond because of that, because it was just me and him. The dressing changes and stuff were pretty intense. I’m a nurse, and I think that’s a reason we got to leave a little early.
“But the first time I did it, it took me a while. I was nauseous — it was pretty bad. I’ve seen a lot of things, but when it’s your child, it’s totally different.”
Still, Jayston persevered, and his mom and brother both helped throughout his recovery.
He went to rehab, he listened to his doctors, and he remained steadfast in his desire to return to basketball.
But that there was one caveat: that his return to the game would not be at Cocke County, where Fine had begun his high school career, and where his brother had ended his own prep tenure.
Molded into an Eagle
In the midst of his recovery process, Fine came to his parents with a request to transfer to Cosby.
No one was particularly thrilled with the idea.
“All the guys that are seniors at Cocke County right now are people he played with through travel ball,” explained Angela. “He came to me and felt like Cosby was a better transition for him.
“He just wanted a new start since it happened. He didn’t bring it up until after (the burn), and he wanted a change.”
“I wasn’t excited about the move,” she added. “He had been with those boys since elementary school, and I was worried about him starting at a new place his senior year with the burns and basketball too.”
Keaston offered similar thoughts, having played at CCHS under Casey Ragan.
Still, the decision was left up to Jayston.
So in the fall of 2022, he walked the halls of Cosby as a senior in his first and final year at a new school.
Fine began working out with the younger Eagles, as players who weren’t involved with football went through weights and conditioning together.
That time endeared Fine to younger players such as Cruz Coggins, which contributed to their chemistry on the court this past season.
And it gave Brian Stewart, then a new presence himself, a chance to connect with his new 6-foot-5 puzzle piece.
“I would look at our other coaches that off-season, and we would say, ‘We think Jayston might be help us,’” Stewart quipped.
Still, because of Fine’s lack of playing time at Cocke County, his presence was also compared to that of an underclassman.
“But he figured things out as we went,” said Stewart, “and got better and better. There were games where he’s in transition taking pull-up threes, catching the ball off the rip at the high post, going to the basket and shooting turnaround.
“It has been a transformation for him as an athlete.”
And the process was enjoyable for everyone involved — even Keaston, as Fine debated what to wear for his first and last season at Cosby.
“He would always wear leg sleeves,” explained Fine of his brother’s in-game attire. “So I would always try to look cool like him since I knew I would get playing time here.”
Outfits intact, Fine quickly grew accustomed to the Eagles’ way of playing.
And they molded around him, a focal point in the center of the floor.
“Especially as a transfer, in my experience, I enjoy getting those kids,” said Stewart. “Because this is it. I have to make this work. And Jayston was like that.
“It took him a while to come around. But he took it upon himself to grab the bull by the horns and say, ‘I’m going to be the guy they need.’“
By season’s end, Fine had been selected to participate in the BCAT All-Star game, where he showed out to the tune of seven points.
“To be able to participate in the BCAT game means you’re among the elite in your class in the state,” summarized Stewart. “And Jayston was.”
But there was a twist — the game took place after Keaston’s death, meaning Fine worked out with Stewart and on his own with bigger matters clogging his mind.
“It was rough, but this was his favorite sport too,” explained Fine. “He would want me to keep grinding and show out, so that’s what I was trying to do.”
Moving forward
Since then, Fine has continued that attitude, working out not just for himself but for the brother he lost.
He walks around with the same reminder, the letters “LLK” — Long Live Keaston — tattooed behind his left ear.
It is the same spot where Keaston wore a 999 tattoo in honor of his favorite rapper, Juice WRLD.
“It was my first tattoo, and for you to get a tattoo, it needs to have meaning,” Fine explained.
And he is still looking to further his basketball career, with one option being a prep school in Atlanta.
Whether Fine continues playing or not, though, he will always have a reminder of his brother with him.
Because their relationship — the one he dove into wholeheartedly, the one that pushed him into a sport for which he has sacrificed, the one that made him a “loner” around those with whom he is not truly close — will be etched into him for life.
“I’ll miss all the times we played outside,” summarized Fine of his brother. “He would push me to be better.”
And what would Keaston think of the way that Jayston has persevered through all these events, including his brother's death?
“He would be proud of me,” said Fine. “Because he’s always proud of me.”
