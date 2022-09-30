COSBY — Rarely has a coach walked out of a loss with a smile on his or her face, especially when watching a team lose three matches out of four in the span of one week.
It sounds crazy, right? And Cosby volleyball coach Taylor Halcomb would have to agree.
Yet that’s exactly what happened.
The Lady Eagles’ only win came against Jellico in four sets — 25-17 Cosby, 25-12 Cosby, 25-21 Jellico, 25-17 Cosby — on Wednesday. Still, they battled a good Gatlinburg-Pittman team on Tuesday and showed improvement against Pigeon Forge in a three-set loss — 25-14, 25-17, 25-21.
“The difference in the team this week was incredible,” said Halcomb. “We were only able to pull out one win in a week of four games, but there is no denying how hard they played in Tuesday and Thursday’s losses. Their communication, effort and attitudes are 100% improved. All of those three things are the biggest factors in a volleyball game.”
Up next, Cosby will gear up for postseason play. The Lady Eagles face Jellico again on Tuesday, and a win would propel them into the district title match against G-P.
“Of course, there is still much to improve on in the next couple of practices before (then),” said Halcomb. “Our serving is reaching what I want it to, but I’m afraid we are still a little inconsistent. Passing has definitely improved especially with some harder hitters. Serve receive is still a huge part of our downfall. Even if we are able to get a pass off of a serve, it’s not quite reaching target and our offense is a little off.”
“It will take a lot more hard work on Tuesday to get Jellico one more time,” she said. “But I believe we’re ready.”
