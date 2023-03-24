NEWPORT — This week, the Cocke County football team wrapped up its first few days of 2023 spring practice.
And while there are several new faces to the staff, some of them may already be familiar to CCHS fans.
They certainly are for one another.
Before being hired by Scotty Dykes, Tyler Davidson, Dorian France and Justin Stokely coached together at Parrottsville for two seasons.
Now, all three friends will be roaming the sidelines together in the black and red this season.
It is a dream realized for all three, as each one played for Cocke County at one point — part of of what seems to be a larger effort by Scotty Dykes to bring familiarity back into the program.
Davidson, 24, is the youngest of the three. He played running back and linebacker from 2013 to 2017 and will be coaching the same positions this year.
Stokely and France, meanwhile, go back even further — back to when they played together a couple of years before Davidson suited up.
Darion France, 29, played linebacker for CCHS from 2009 to 2012.
He will be coaching receivers and defensive backs.
Finally, Stokely was a lineman from 2008-2011, and he will be coaching the same group this year.
Each one has certain goals he envisions for the program.
For Davidson, a simplified outlook: “To come back and help out and get these kids where they need to be.”
For Stokely, “to bring a fresh, new perspective.”
And for France, a certain aura of confidence: “To come back and teach the way I learned,” he said. “With enthusiasm and effort.
“The charisma, having the up-tempo with the flow,” he added. “Bring confidence but not cockiness and try to bring that swagger back. Bring the intensity and effort.
“That whole, ‘it’s just ok’ Cocke County’ thing? Nah, we’re trying to get out of that. We want to be fast, physical, so that when that bus pulls up, guys know what’s about to happen.”
But rolling up this season, stepping off the bus on Fridays? It was not just a thought whirling inside someone’s mind once the group came together in Parrottsville.
Instead, they dreamed about it.
“We would always come back on Fridays and think of ways we could help out,” said Davidson.
“Surreal,” added Stokely. “Good to have that camraderie, that chemistry and to know that we coach well together. It’s unbelievable.”
Added France in summation: “It was a shared goal to be at the high school. And I think it’s awesome that we all got the opportunity to do it together.”
