COSBY—Playing the type of schedule the Cosby Eagles have had to open the season, games like Tuesday night’s are needed as a brief reprieve and a chance to reset and evaluate where you are.
Opening league play on Tuesday, the Eagles made quick work of the Washburn Pirates in their 2020-21 District 2-A opener, topping them 71-21 on The Hill.
For Cosby (2-3, 1-0 District 2-A), the game was a chance for the players and staff to take a step back and see what more could be learned about a team that so far has been pushed to the limit in nearly every outing it’s been in so far.
“Before the game I told our guys, especially our starters, let’s go out and take care of business early,” Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. “There’s a lot of guys that sit on this bench night in and night out that cheer you on. Let’s give them a chance to get in this game and you all cheer them on. Our goal was to get everyone in the game, and we succeeded.”
Trey Johnson led the Eagles in scoring with a game-high 23 points, 18 of which came in the first half. His night was cut short after helping put together an insurmountable lead early in the second half.
Tuesday night’s matchup was also the chance to allow new faces to emerge and put forth their case for more playing time in the future.
Two players that took full advantage of the opportunity were Paxton Coggins and Corey Askew.
Coggins finished the night with 16 points, including four makes from 3-point range. He was also strong on the defensive end and did well getting out on the fast break to score points in transition.
“From the start of his career here, Paxton has been a surprise to many fans, I’d say,” Brooks said. “That’s not necessarily been the case with us, though. We knew the type of shooter he is, and his ability to stretch the floor. One of our biggest worries with him has been his defense, but he’s steadily improved on that side of the floor.
“He’s got a high IQ and knows where he needs to be. I can’t say enough about how he’s started the season for us.”
Askew followed Coggins with 11 points, nine of which came in a strong second-quarter showing. His size and versatility gives him options to play all over the floor, and on Tuesday night he took full advantage of Washburn (1-4, 0-2 District 2-A) inside and out, on both sides of the floor.
“I thought I saw him get a little more comfortable tonight,” Brooks said. “We think he’s going to be a big asset to the team. Instinctively, he does things you can’t teach. He still has areas he needs to improve on, help side defense being one of them, but he’s got a great ability to score. The more games he gets under his belt, the more comfortable he’ll become.”
Tuesday was also a chance to work on more defensive concepts, many of which the Eagles hadn’t shown in game settings prior to the matchup against Washburn.
Cosby ran zone sets for most of the night, as it continued to work on expanding its defensive playbook for the long road ahead.
“We switched between a few different zone defenses all night,” Brooks said. “A lot of it was things we’ve been working on that we haven’t shown yet, but you won’t know how well it’s going to really work until you use it in a game. We’ve still got a ways to go with those sets, but the main thing is getting our guys to understand each one has a different set of concepts we need to know how to execute in.”
Cosby scored the first 11 unanswered, with Johnson leading the way by putting up eight points in the opening period, including a pair of breakaway jams. He finished the first half with a team-leading 18 points.
Washburn finally got on the board with 1:33 left and outscored the Eagles 6-2 down the stretch, but Cosby still held a 13-6 lead at the end of the opening frame.
The Eagles held Washburn scoreless for the first four minutes of the second, building a 29-6 lead with a 16-0 run to start the quarter.
Much like the first quarter, Washburn began finding offense late in the second, holding Cosby’s lead around a 23-point advantage for the rest of the half.
Cosby capped the first half on a quick 5-0 spurt to lead 42-14 at the break.
The 3-ball benefitted the Eagles greatly throughout the night, particularly in the first half. As a team they connected on nine shots from behind the arc, six of which fell in the first half.
While Washburn scored earlier in the third period than it had the previous two quarters, that didn’t keep the Eagles from continuing to build on their lead.
Cosby got out on a 9-3 run to start the second half, and held the Pirates to just those three points the entire period while putting up 23 points of their own to take a 65-17 lead into the fourth.
With a running clock in place, Cosby coasted through the final eight minutes, clearing its bench to work everyone in uniform into the game to close out the 50-point victory in its district opener.
“I’m really proud of our guys, and the energy and effort they showed tonight,” Brooks said. “That’s all we ask of them. They’ve shown it all year in practice and in the game, and it’s good to see them take on every matchup with the same intensity.”
