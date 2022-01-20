The Lady Red’s string of dominating performances continued Wednesday evening as they knocked off the Clinton Lady Dragons, 88-67. CCHS moves to 16-3 on the year with the victory and is currently 2-1 in district play.
Junior Paige Niethammer put on an epic performance in Wednesday’s victory. The center scored 31 points in the contest to lead all scorers. She would also go 5-for-7 from the free throw line and knock down two 3-pointers.
Clinton had no answer for Niethammer who went back to work in the third period after posting 17 points in the opening half.
She controlled the paint scoring six points at nearly point blank range. Niethammer stepped out on the perimeter and hit her second three of the game in the early goings of the third quarter.
