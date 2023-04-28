COSBY — The Cosby softball team is set for multiple away games next week, with its seed-determining matchup slated for Tuesday after rain pushed the game back from Thursday.
Aside from a lack of home field advantage, the game also takes Cosby away from its newest addition this season: the blue and gray locker room facility beyond the left field fence.
The building was donated last year, right as the Lady Eagles were set to host their final home game of the season in a regional matchup against North Greene.
Before that, though, Mike Bryant and his assistants had already known that the building could become more than what they had intended it to be.
“We figured if nothing else, we could use it for storage,” said Bryant before escorting visitors inside. “Then me and J.R. and Brian (Michaels) had a chance to look at it before it was delivered.
“So once we got the outside painted, we said that it can be more. We’re proud of it and the work that has gone into it.”
There has been plenty of work too, from moving the structure in general to redoing the inside.
“We had a lot of help with it,” said Bryant. “Mountain Movers — they moved it for us, really appreciate all they did. East Tennessee Metals provided most of the metal for it, they’re really good to us as well.
“But J.R. put an absolute ton of work into it — I painted the front and he painted the rest.”
Aside from painting, Jenkins also performed the work on the inside of the facility.
“When I started on it, I hoped it wouldn’t take as long,” he said. “But we couldn’t get on it and work every day since it’s something you have to do when you get time.“
Along the way, Jenkins and Bryant came across lockers that were given by Earl Smith out of a locker room at Knox West.
“So we brought them up here and painted them,” Bryant said, adding that locker help was provided by Wendy Moss.
The results have been worth it, as the players no longer have to change in bathrooms or locker rooms within the school building.
Nor do they have to leave their bat bags around the school with nowhere to take them before practice.
“It was always tough,” summarized Bryant. “But they’ve had a really good attitude about it.”
Now, the Lady Eagles have a locker room with lockers, carpeting, a blackboard and even blue neon lights.
“I think the girls are happy with it,” said Jenkins, who noted that the facility has also reinforced the need for accountability.
“They’re in high school, and they’re about to hit life,” he said. “So they have to be accountable. But we love them and would do anything for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.