BAILEYTON—It hasn't been the ideal start to the year for the Cosby High volleyball program.
The Lady Eagles dropped both games of a Tuesday doubleheader at North Greene, losing 2-0 in each match. The Lady Huskies took the first match with 25-9 and 25-19 set wins. They took the second match with 25-9 and 25-20 set wins.
Senior Chesnie Barnes led the Lady Eagles’ attack with seven kills. Twin sister Lexie Barnes followed with five kills and an ace. Junior Katie Myers was the team’s leading server with seven aces. She also had five kills on the floor.
Tuesday's matches were played like a microcosm of Cosby's season through the first week-and-a-half.
While the results were definitely undesired, there's room for optimism and areas the team can build confidence around as the year goes on. Right now, the program is hard at work trying to build chemistry, just as any team with a first-year head coach would.
The difference for the Lady Eagles, though, is this isn't just new coach Taylor Halcomb's first year with Cosby, it's her first stint as a head coach, period.
Halcomb just turned 19 years-old this year, and is only two years removed from her own playing days at Cocke County High School. So, while she learns the ins and outs of being the lead woman of a program, her team is still getting used to learning her and what she expects out of them.
"I couldn't have inherited a better group of girls," Halcomb said. "I'm very proud of how they've handled everything. One of the biggest challenges is teaching them things they haven't learned under previous coaches, and having some tactics clash with what they've been taught in past years, but it's a work in progress."
The team has shown glimpses of how successful it can be in its last two outings, though. Even though the team is now 0-3 for the week after Tuesday's defeat, the progress it showed in each of the night's second sets, and the five-set thriller it played at Berean Christian the night before show it's on the right track to building something special as the year ages.
"The Berean game was a lot better than tonight was," Halcomb said. "That was back-and-forth the entire match. We've got to get to get past just being close, and get to where we can put these games away."
Cosby fell 3-2 to Berean Christian on Monday night after forcing a winner-take-all fifth set. BC had to go past the 15-point threshold to close out the win in the final set, but managed to edge the Lady Eagles by two points to take the match.
A large part of what gives Halcomb hope the program will get spark a turnaround at some point in the season comes in the leadership she has within the team.
Chesnie and Lexie Barnes have been with the volleyball program since day one of their freshman season, and have been a big piece to the throughout their time on The Hill.
Now seniors, Halcomb looks to the twins as an extension of her on the floor given their leadership qualities.
"I couldn't ask for two better leaders than Chesnie and Lexie," Halcomb said. "Having them as leaders on the floor is very beneficial. They're unlike anything I've ever seen. The way they love their teammates and want them to succeed. They fully support them and are the reason we never give up."
Myers has been a day one member of the program, as well. Although she's a year behind the Barnes' twins, she's now risen into a leadership role of her own and will be a big reason for the team's success as the season rolls along.
"It's important to have another upperclassmen that our younger girls can look up to," Halcomb said. "Katie is that person. She's one of our best servers on the team, and some of the sophomores look to her for her leadership. She's a great leader on the floor and an important piece to this team."
Although three losses in two days is far from the ideal 24 hours for the Lady Eagles, that won't be what defines their season.
What will define their season is how they respond from a rough stretch in such a short amount of time. Cosby more than showed its ability to compete with one of the better teams in Class A volleyball on Tuesday. The important part will be taking the next step and closing out wins rather than watching them slowly slip away.
"We can build off of a night like this, but we have to stop giving up leads," Halcomb said. "In three of the four sets tonight, we had a lead but got so far into the set and lost it. It's like we give up. We don't need to be close. We need to get ahead and stay ahead."
