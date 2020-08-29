NEWPORT—Week one was deja vu for the Cocke County High Fighting Cocks.
Week two was, as well, but in a much more pleasant way.
After a lopsided loss to open the year a week ago, the Fighting Cocks responded with a dominant 41-8 victory over Northview Academy on Friday.
“Our kids played hard tonight,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “This is a lot better feeling than what we’ve been feeling the last eight or nine games. Hopefully we take these steps and keep growing into a better team.”
Cocke County (1-1) put a similar beating on Northview (1-1) a year ago, taking down the Cougars 34-8 to get Dykes’ first win as a head coach. While this year’s win may not hold as much sentimental value, it can still be of great value considering the way the team started the year.
A week ago, Cocke County struggled mightily on offense, only mustering 44 yards of total offense. So, naturally it opted to receive the opening kickoff after winning the coin toss.
That decision paid off, though. The Fighting Cocks compiled over 200 yards of offense in just the first half en route to a 27-0 advantage. They scored on every drive they had they ball in the first half.
“That’s the best first half I’ve seen us play since I’ve been here,” Dykes said. “We have to keep up the execution we had on offense, tonight. We talked all week about establishing our run game, and our guys up front did a great job of doing that.”
Cocke County finished the night with 312 yards of total offense, a vast improvement from where it finished a week ago.
The Big Red put up two scores on the ground, followed by a pair of scores through the air to take a large first-half lead.
Roman Stewart had them on the board first with a seven-yard run on a drive dominated by the ground game. After the CCHS defense forced a three-and-out, John Norton cashed in for a score with a two-yard run into the end zone.
Both scores came with a bit of fortune for the Fighting Cocks.
Cocke County’s first drive was extended by back-to-back fourth down penalties in the red zone by Northview. With a fresh set of downs, the Fighting Cocks powered their way in for the game’s first score.
The second drive saw CCHS cash in on a fake punt, where sohpmoroe quarterback Baylor Baxter fired a tipped pass that found the sure hands of Tasean Simpson to narrowly get the first down. The end result was Norton’s power run into the end zone for the score to make it a 13-0 game with 2:23 left in the first quarter.
“Our kids caught the momentum off of those breaks and ran with it,” Dykes said. “That gave us a lot of energy, some that we were missing a week ago. Now we have to take this energy and turn it into a few wins.”
The next two offensive possessions were less dramatic for the Big Red.
Both ended in scores through the air, as Baxter found senior Keaston Jackson on both touchdown passes before the end of the first half.
The two first connected early in the second quarter on a 23-yard strike that Jackson went up and grabbed over his defender. The second, coming late in the quarter, was on a bubble screen in which Jackson waltzed into the end zone untouched.
“Super proud of Baylor, tonight,” Dykes said. “He’s a sophomore coming in and taking on a big role for us. He’s taken everything we’ve thrown at him, and wanting more each day.
“Keaston is too good of an athlete to keep on the sideline. He’s learned more and more at quarterback, but as a senior wide receiver and defensive back he’s become an invaluable athlete for this team.”
Baxter finished the game with 11 completions on 14 throws for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jackson ended the game as the team’s leading receiver with three receptions for 59 yards and both of the team’s scores though the air.
Cocke County’s dominance extended into the second half, as it put up two more scores to take a 41-0 lead with over five minutes left in the third quarter.
Baxter ran in the first score on a quarterback sneak. Landon Lane got the next score on an 11-yard jet sweep.
The Big Red defense held strong throughout the contest, as evident of keeping the Cougars off the board through three quarters. It took those same three quarters before Northview’s offense crossed the 50-yard line.
“The way our defense played was huge,” Dykes said. “We knew we were facing a big offensive front out of them. I think coach (Jeff) Howard did a great job preparing the kids and having them ready for everything they were going to see. From there we did a good job flying to the ball and getting stops.”
The Cougars did finally get on the board when Johnny Webster connected with Landon Taylor for a 42-yard score.
Before pulling its first stringers, the CCHS defense had allowed less than 100 yards of offense and come up with a turnover. The defense forced a second turnover before the end of the night.
Cocke County will have a short week to prepare for its next matchup. The Fighting Cocks will hit the road for the first time this season next week when they travel to face South Greene for a Thursday night kickoff. That game will kick at 7:30 p.m.
