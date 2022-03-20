Tennessee's season came to a close Saturday, as the Vols dropped a back-and-forth affair to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32, 76-68.
Tennessee finishes the 2021-22 season with a final record of 27-8—marking the fourth-most wins in a single season in program history.
Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler led the Vols with 19 points and nine assists. Josiah-Jordan James was Tennessee's other double figure scorer with 13 points. Junior forward Uros Plavsic finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
After a tightly-contested second half, Tennessee took a 60-54 lead on a free throw from James at the 8:27 mark—the Vols' largest lead of the game. However, the Wolverines responded with a 14-4 run down the stretch and took control of the game as it entered the final minutes.
