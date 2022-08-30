COSBY — This time last year, Hayden Green had only played defensive back for the Cosby Eagles.
It wasn’t until a year ago this Friday that Kevin Hall put him at wide receiver.
COSBY — This time last year, Hayden Green had only played defensive back for the Cosby Eagles.
It wasn’t until a year ago this Friday that Kevin Hall put him at wide receiver.
Immediately, Green gravitated toward his new position. And he found he was good at it. Really good.
“I don’t mind hitting somebody, but I love scoring touchdowns,” he said this week.
On Friday, on the one-year anniversary of his switch to offense, Green will look to score more points.
But so will the rest of the Eagles, as they open their Region 1-1A slate against a Jellico team that sits at 0-2 on the season after a 20-14 loss to Lynn Camp (KY) and a 60-22 loss to Oakdale.
Cosby (1-1) is coming off a 42-0 loss to Unicoi County.
And, before digging too deeply into this week’s Blue Devils, Hall went back to discuss the ones from last week.
"Kind of what we expected from them,” Hall said. “We knew it was a very good football team coming in here, and we knew we had our hands full. We got out, we battled, and just couldn't catch a break here or there. They had to work to get us. They really had to work hard to get to that point. We fought hard."
As far as this week’s matchup, Hall said an essential offensive point involves Cosby’s run game.
"Definitely got to run the football a little bit better,” he said. “I know it sounds cliché, but if we can get them to stack the box, I feel good about our athletes on theirs.”
“Defensively, they're not super aggressive,” he added. “Going to be hard to catch them out of position.”
When Hall switched to the other side of the ball, he was quick to note an advantage for the Eagles — which certainly works better this year given the difference in experience from last season.
"We're super athletic and super fast,” he said, “and they like to spread you out and throw it around. Solid quarterback, pretty good little running back. They're big up front, but they look young.
“We've got to play solid pass defense and get some solid pressure. We've got to have 11 kids to the football all night long."
The Eagles will be put to that test this Friday night. Kickoff against the Blue Devils is set for 7:30 p.m. at Jellico.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.