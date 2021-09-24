NEWPORT—It wasn't the best start to the week, but the Cocke County Lady Red turned it into a successful stint before the weekend.
After knocking off Pigeon Forge in a tight 2-1 victory on Tuesday, the Lady Red picked up a 4-0 shutout win over Unicoi County on Thursday.
Cocke County (6-2-1) senior Karlie Souder led the team to Thursday's win with a hat trick, scoring all three goals within the first 24 minutes of the game.
It's been a big week for the CCHS senior. Souder had the game-winning goal on Tuesday against Pigeon Forge, and continued that with another career outing in Thursday's win.
Souder had her first goal in the first minute of the game. She snuck the ball past the Unicoi County keeper on a deflection. In the ninth minute she scored from distance with a 20-yard boot to make it a 2-0 Lady Red lead.
Mia Budinahaija had the team's third goal in the 14th minute to make it a 3-0 game. Souder completed her hat trick by the 24th minute. After that, CCHS coach Mikayla Gregg-Metzdorf began subbing in reserves that completed the rest of the game, but still preserved the shutout.
Cocke County returns to the pitch on Monday with a home match against Daniel Boone. The Lady Red have a three-game slate next week to complete the final week of the regular season.
