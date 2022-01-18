Newport Grammar’s Lady Warriors keep racking up the wins in the 2021-22 season as they ready themselves for tournament play. The team traveled to Limestone last Thursday to do battle with the West View Vols.
The Lady Warriors were victorious again, dominating West View, 49-17.
The defensive effort from the Lady Warriors was just as impressive in the game as the would limit West View to single digits in three of the four quarters.
NGS claimed a 10-1 lead after the first quarter of play, thanks in part to 3-pointers by Hayden Carter and Leah Adams. Carter would go on to lead all scorers in the game with 14.
West View was limited to just one point in the quarter, which came from a free throw made by Marley Young. The Vols would find more success in the second quarter going 7-for-10 from the charity stripe.
The sudden outburst in points would prove inconsequential as the Lady Warriors would have an answer of their own. Meredith Grooms knocked down two 3-pointers in the quarter in what proved to be the team’s most productive on offense. NGS would take a 27-13 lead into the locker room at the half.
The Lady Warriors came out shooting to start the second half. Karmine Shropshire scored her first bucket of the game and went 2-for-4 from the free throw line.
Carter, Grooms, Ellie Proffitt and Lexi Massengill would add in two point baskets to give the Lady Warriors a substantial lead. NGS would hold West View scoreless in the third quarter to take a 41-13 lead into the final frame.
The fourth quarter started with Carter and Shropshire cashing in on 3-pointers to put the game away. West View would add four points in the period but would fall well short of the Lady Warriors’ total.
NGS (49): Hayden Carter 14, Meredith Grooms 8, Leah Adams 8, Karmine Shropshire 7, Ellie Proffitt 4, Lexi Massengill 4, Molly Roberts 4.
WEST VIEW (17): Kiley Moore 6, Morgan Campbell 4, Cheyenne Ramsey 4, Kylie Ladd 2, Marley Young 1.
