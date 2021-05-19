JOHNSON CITY—The 2020 spring sports season ended in a way no one could have foresaw, nor wanted to see.
And while it’s impossible to regain that lost time, the Cocke County High track & field program has done its best to make up for what it lost a season ago.
The team wrapped up its year at the weekend TSSAA Large School Section 1 meet at Science Hill High School, on Saturday. The day, itself, was a large reflection of what the 2021 season has entailed for the program all year long.
The day was filled with personal best outings, podium finishes and — to no one’s surprise — the program’s most decorated athlete earning a spot to compete at the State Championship meet in Murfreesboro next week.
“We are pretty excited about the day we had at sectionals,” CCHS assistant coach Daniel Dudley said. “I thought we had a great year, overall, especially after having basically no track season in 2020.
“Our numbers grew tremendously this season, which is very encouraging. We had kids week-in and week-out setting new personal bests. Most of our kids competed this year and had fun, which is something we really emphasized.”
The 2021 season has been full of high points for the program, but perhaps none were bigger than Morgan Blazer earning yet another trip to the state’s grandest stage, as she qualified for three events at next week’s Division 1 Large School Championship meet.
The trip on Thursday, May 27, will mark Blazer’s third appearance in a state championship setting in just this season, alone. It’ll also mark the CCHS track program’s first state participant since Dynah Dunn’s back-to-back appearances in 2016 and 2017.
Earlier in the year Blazer already qualified for both the cross country and swimming state championship meets. In cross country she earned a top-10 finish, making her an All-State selection in the sport and adding to the already rock solid legacy she’ll leave behind at CCHS once her high school career comes to an end next week.
“Morgan is the epitome of what a student athlete should be,” Dudley said. “She is the salutatorian, Roan Scholar, a part of key club and most importantly a great person.I don’t know if I have ever been around an athlete as well-rounded as Morgan. She has a very bright future ahead of her.”
To compliment her qualifications for the state meet, Blazer added a trio of medals to her collection with two podium finishes and a fourth-place outing on Saturday.
She placed third in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs, and fourth in the 800 meter run, setting personal best times in all three events on her way to gaining her three invitations to Murfreesboro.
“She ran some really smart races,” Dudley said. “I also think the volume she ran is something that shouldn’t be forgotten. For an athlete to do what she did, anchoring our 4x800 relay team, and then go out and run 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter events, and do it at that level is really impressive.”
Blazer began turning heads the moment she stopped on campus at Cocke County High School when she set the new program-best time for the cross country team, as a freshman.
Despite a minor setback with injuries her career trajectory has only shot up.
Dudley, who didn’t join the program until the shortened 2020 season, had only gotten a glimpse of her capability. He’s seen it on full display all season long, though.
“When we went to Northview last year for our first and only meet, I believe she paced with most of the boys,” Dudley said. “That really opened my eyes. Then the seasons she’s had in cross country and swimming show you how dominant of an athlete she is.
“Coach (Clay) Blazer and I sat down this week and looked at the times within our section and just felt like she would qualify in all of her individual events. She had not really been pushed yet, this season, so we felt like she would run some of her best times Saturday and she did not prove us wrong.”
What Blazer and the CCHS track & field team have done this year won’t just leave a lasting mark on the 2021 season. It’ll spark the program’s future for the years to come.
Cocke County qualified for eight events at Saturday’s Large School Section 1 meet, and had strong outings in each event.
From Tasean Simpson closing out the year with a seventh-place run in the 100 meter dash, to the 4x200 relay team made up of Simpson, John Norton, Landon Lane and Cameron McLain earning a sixth-place finish and coming just shy of earning a state championship invitation, those results have bolstered interest in a program that’s been on the rise the last few seasons.
“I think there is definitely a buzz around our track program,” Dudley said. “A lot of kids who did not run this year have expressed interest in running next year. I think we showed that our kids can compete against some of the top track programs around east Tennessee, but we can’t be complacent. We have to continue to grow our track program and recruit our hallways to get more kids participating.”
