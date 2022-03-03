Waits represents CCHS at State Swim Meet

Cocke County High School freshman Jocelyn Waits competed at the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (TISCA) 2022 State Meet in February. Waits was the only athlete to represent Cocke County at the Thomas F. Frist Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville, and she competed with swimmers from 31 other Tennessee high schools.
In her freshman year, Waits qualified for seven of the eight individual events at the State Meet. TISCA competitors were eligible to enter a maximum of two individual events, and Waits chose to compete in the 100-yard Fly and the 200-yard Individual Medley (IM), in which swimmers utilize all four strokes (Butterfly, Backstroke, Breaststroke, and Freestyle).
Waits recorded a Personal Record in the 200 IM, swimming a 2:27.53 and placing second in her heat in the event. She swam a 1:05.82 in the 100 Fly, placing fourth in her heat.
