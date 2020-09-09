MORRISTOWN—The marriage between Cocke County's Morgan Blazer and the top 10 of a cross country meet is one of the strongest bonds in the sport.
On Tuesday, that bond continued with Blazer picking up yet another top 10 outing, this time at the Panther Creek All Comers event held at Panther Creek State Park in Morristown, Tenn.
Blazer finished 10th out of 61 runners at the event, leading the Lady Red in their effort at the annual nearby event. She finished with a time of 24:58.27.
Morristown West won the girls' event, placing three runners in the top 10 of Tuesday's run. Meg Martz was the top runner in the event with a time of 21:47.42.
Greeneville came out victorious in the boys' event, posting three of the top 10 finishers, as well. Chuckey-Doak's Irving Medina posted the top time with an 18:08.30.
Kanan Wise was Cocke County's top runner in the boys' event, posting a time of 24:40.84.
The Cocke County cross country team will next be in action over the weekend at the Cherokee Classic in Knoxville, Tenn.
