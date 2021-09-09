It was supposed to take place at the start of the year, but the Cocke County Lady Red and Cosby Lady Eagles finally met on the volleyball floor.
After storming to victory in the first set, the Lady Red had to battle to earn wins in the ensuing two sets to pull out a win in straight sets over their inter-county rival. Cocke County emerged victorious with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-22) sweep of Cosby on Wednesday in a match that had been long overdue since it was originally scheduled.
Wednesday's match was moved to Smoky Mountain Elementary in Cosby, as final touches continue to be made on the new gymnasium floor at Cosby High School.
After closing the week with a district match against Jefferson County on Thursday, the Lady Red return to action on Monday with a trip to Pigeon Forge.
Cosby will be in action at the Rocky Top Classic in Gatlinburg, Tenn. over the course of the weekend. The Lady Eagles open next week's slate with a District 2-A rematch at home against Jellico, which they're coming off a 3-0 victory over, on Tuesday.
