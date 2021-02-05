HARRIMAN—Just one play, one error can kill a team’s run in the postseason.
For the Newport Grammar Lady Warriors, it took just one quarter to bring what had been a valiant run to a screeching halt.
After a come from behind effort in the Section 2-A quarterfinals earlier in the week, the Lady Warriors cleared their path to the tournament’s semifinal round, putting them one step away from playing for a sectional title and berth in the TMSAA Class A State Tournament.
Instead, that run was cut short in a 40-22 loss to Midway Ten Mile in Thursday’s semifinals.
Hayden Carter, who had a string of strong outings throughout the postseason, led the Lady Warriors in scoring with seven points in Thursday night’s loss.
Midway Ten Mile led early on, taking a 7-4 lead in a low-scoring affair through the first period. Picking up the pace in the second, it would put up 11 points to hold an 18-10 advantage at the half.
Still a tight game going into the second half, the third quarter would be Newport Grammar’s undoing.
Midway Ten Mile scorched the net with 19 points in the third, allowing it to get out to a lofty 37-17 advantage going into the fourth.
Facing such a steep deficit with six minutes to play, the lead was insurmountable for the Lady Warriors to overcome.
Newport Grammar added five points to its total in the final frame, but could draw no closer to Midway Ten Mile’s late lead. Midway Ten Mile managed its lead down the stretch to close out the 18-point win, sending it to the Section 2-A title game to take on Englewood Elementary on Saturday.
For the Lady Warriors, Thursday’s loss brings a close to a season that’s had its ups and downs, but still culminated in a great postseason run.
This year’s team secured the program’s first Area 9-A title since 2013, and found itself one win away from a sectional title game, all in the midst of a season heavily impacted by an ongoing pandemic.
Despite Thursday night’s loss, the Lady Warriors are bound to come back stronger after everything they’ve endured through one of the most trying basketball season’s in program history.
