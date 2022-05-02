No. 1/1 Tennessee caps its five-game homestand on Tuesday evening against Alabama A&M at 6 p.m. inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols are coming off their 12th straight weekend series win after taking two of three games from No. 17/19 Auburn over the weekend.
Tuesday will be just the second all-time meeting between the Vols and Bulldogs. Tennessee won the only previous meeting by a score of 9-1 back in 2011.The Vols head to north to Lexington to take on Kentucky for a three-games series that will run from Thursday through Saturday. Thursday's series opener will start at 7 p.m. ET and be broadcast live on the SEC Network.
