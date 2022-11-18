COSBY - Jayston Fine raised his arms, flicked his right wrist and sent a corner 3-pointer spinning toward the hoop on Tuesday night at Cosby High School. Splash.
Fine flashed a quick celebration toward a jam-packed crowd, which only roared more in response to the basket.
The Eagles led Seymour by 25 after that shot, the rout having been on for most of the second half, and Hayden Green and Shaydan O'Dell hit the griddy to celebrate going into the next timeout.
Cosby kept rolling for the next few minutes, finishing out a 70-49 win to mark Brian Stewart's first victory on The Hill.
Stewart, who won over 100 games in his last head-coaching stint at South-Doyle, was blown away by the crowd noise that remained from tip-off to the final buzzer.
“Man, I’m telling you this place is wild. I’m really blessed to be here," he said. "This environment, this atmosphere, it’s worth everything I’ve been through the last few years.
"Stepping away at South-Doyle, going and being a part of another program as an assistant. Then Mrs. Murrell and Mr. Lewis give me an opportunity to be here. This is a very special place. I’ve not been a part of anything like this in my coaching career. Just an amazing environment.”
The night was not without some drama, as a first-half scuffle emerged after a Seymour player appeared to tackle Cosby senior Slate Shropshire when both ran after a loose ball.
Fortunately for both of them, a trash can stood in the way to block the fall. Otherwise, Shropshire could have gone directly into the concrete staircase that runs beside the bleachers at Cosby's gym.
“I came down off a long rebound and was running to grab the ball," said Shropshire of the situation. "Right off the bat, somebody wrapped me up from behind like we were playing football on a basketball court.
"If it wasn’t for the trash can, I think I’d have been cooked for the season.”
A Seymour player was ejected after the teams almost went head-to-head, but it was not the one whose slam ultimately resulted in a common foul and technical shots for Cosby. Instead, it was one who sprinted over from the bench, an automatic ejection with a two-game suspension to follow.
The Cosby players who were on the bench remained there, a moment for which Stewart said he was proud.
The ones on the floor, however -- Hayden Green included -- sprinted to Shropshire's defense, and the teams had to be separated.
“We’re a team, we’ve all got each other’s backs," said Green later. "Everybody went after him. We weren’t going to do anything crazy, but if something happened, we were ready to go.”
Altogether, the moment served as a catalyst for Cosby, which led by two during the sequence. The Eagles proceeded to reel off a 9-0 run to end the half with a 37-28 lead before ballooning their total in the second half.
Chants of "You can't do that!" followed Seymour into the locker room, the noise bleeding through the hallway with a similar gusto as the cheering that followed Peyton Raines' four 3-pointers in the first half.
The second half featured more of the same, albeit from Fine instead of Raines. Fine led the Eagles with 21 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, and when he wasn't popping threes, he drove and rose for buckets in the lane.
"Jayston was nothing short of amazing," said Stewart. "His ability to handle the ball, stretch the floor, finish around the basket and protect the rim make him one of the most versatile players I've ever coached."
Cosby will look to replicate that versatility, especially the ball-handling issues that Stewart chided, on Friday night in a trip to Unaka.
After that, the Eagles (1-0) travel to Pigeon Forge and Davy Crockett before returning home on December 6th against Northview.
And after what he saw on Tuesday night, Stewart is eager for another night of hoops on The Hill.
“I definitely think it surpassed (my expectations)," Stewart said on Tuesday. "You tell yourself you know about the history, and everyone tells you it’s going to be a wild environment.
"But then when you actually get in it and it’s so much cooler than you ever could have imagined, I mean, I’m on cloud nine right now. I hope it’s like this for every home game.”
