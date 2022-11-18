Stewart

Cosby head basketball coach Brian Stewart looks down the floor during his team's win over Seymour on Tuesday night. The Eagles won 70-49 to open Stewart's Cosby tenure with a W. 

 Jake Nichols

COSBY - Jayston Fine raised his arms, flicked his right wrist and sent a corner 3-pointer spinning toward the hoop on Tuesday night at Cosby High School. Splash.

Fine flashed a quick celebration toward a jam-packed crowd, which only roared more in response to the basket.

