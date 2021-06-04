KNOXVILLE—The Tennessee swimming teams have qualified 18 Vols and Lady Vols for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, which begin Friday at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.
The format for the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials has been altered from past years due to COVID-19 safety procedures. Instead of a single eight-day meet following the schedule of the Olympic Games, this year's event has been divided into two meets.
Wave I will run June 4-7, consisting of qualifiers who are seeded 42nd and below in an event as of January 2021. Wave II runs June 13-20 and will feature qualifiers seeded 41st and higher.
UT will be represented in Wave I by Lady Vols Elle Caldow, Alexandra Gebel, Olivia Harper, Trude Rothrock and Emily Sykes. Rocking the Big Orange for the men in Wave I will be Brett Champlin, Jarel Dillard, Harrison Lierz, Jacob McDonald, Jacob Narvid and Seth Thompson-Bailey.
In Wave II, Amanda Nunan, Kristen Stege and Alexis Yager dive into the pool for the women, and will be joined by LVFLs Madeline Banic, Erika Brown, Molly Hannis and Meghan Small.
Prelims will start at 11 a.m. ET with finals to follow staring at 8 p.m. ET. Live results will be available at usaswimming.org and omegatiming.com.
For wave one, only finals will be broadcasted on the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, starting 8 p.m.
