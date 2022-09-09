CCHS SOCCER 1

Mikayla Metzdorf (middle) hypes up her Cocke County soccer team prior to Tuesday’s match at Cosby. The Lady Red are now 6-2 on the season entering next Tuesday’s matchup against Carter in Knoxville.

 Jake Nichols

Rivalry matchups are always tough. For Cocke County, Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Cosby was no different.

“Right down the street from each other, I knew it would be a battle,” said Cocke County girls soccer coach Mikayla Metzdorf. “They’re a great team. They came out hard, and it was a pretty even game the whole match. Definitely what I expected.”

