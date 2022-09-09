Rivalry matchups are always tough. For Cocke County, Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Cosby was no different.
“Right down the street from each other, I knew it would be a battle,” said Cocke County girls soccer coach Mikayla Metzdorf. “They’re a great team. They came out hard, and it was a pretty even game the whole match. Definitely what I expected.”
Sabrina Upman notched both goals for the Lady Red — one in the second minute to notch a 1-0 lead, and the game-winner with just over 10 minutes left after Lady Eagles keeper Ariel Ottinger left an open net after diving for a stop.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy scoring, so I just saw the opportunity and took it. We just really wanted this win.”
Metzdorf complimented Upman’s ability to “finish through first touch,” adding that the senior stepped up offensively and defensively.
The Lady Red’s fourth-year coach also noted keeper Jordan Smith’s improvement this season and mentioned the back line as a point of emphasis as well.
We have four girls where, really, three of the four would like to go offensively,” she said. “But they’re just our best four in the back. And when we play tough teams like this, they do a good job of giving us an opportunity going forward.”
Despite the win, Metzdorf still sought a bit more from her team — especially sophomore standout Mia Budirahaija — entering Thursday’s match against Unicoi County in Erwin.
“Mia knows she needs to step up,” said Metzdorf. “She was Forward of the Year last year, so she has a lot of pressure on her shoulders. She’s also coming off an injury. But looking for more goals from her. She’s always a key player for us — she just needs to find the back of the net.”
Budirahaija answered the challenge with gusto, scoring a hat trick on Thursday to lead the Lady Red in a 5-1 win over the Blue Devils.
“Mia responded well,” said Metzdorf. “She is a very coachable player who has a desire to grow.”
Metzdorf also noted the positive response overall, as the Lady Red executed what was asked of them.
Now, Metzdorf’s club stands at 6-2 entering another district matchup next Tuesday against Carter in Knoxville.
“We are in a tough district,” she said, “where defense will be crucial for us.”
