KNOXVILLE, Tenn.—Tennessee softball co-head coach Ralph Weekly announced his retirement Wednesday, after a decorated 35-year coaching career highlighted by 20 years at the helm of the Lady Vols program.
Karen Weekly will assume all head coaching responsibilities after leading the program alongside her husband for the last 20 years. She has agreed to a contract extension through June of 2025.
Tennessee Athletics looks forward to recognizing and celebrating Ralph Weekly during the Lady Vols’ 2022 softball season.
“First, I’d like to acknowledge the extraordinary tenure and legacy of Ralph Weekly,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “He and Karen have built Tennessee softball into one of the top programs in all of college softball. Ralph has given his all for Tennessee for more than two decades, and he certainly elevated the stature of our program in every facet during that span.
