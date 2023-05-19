James Groat hates losing — he has made no secret of it to anyone.
So when a 2-0 loss to Seymour in the district title game turned into another loss — this one 10-1 on Monday against Knox Halls — and forced Cocke County’s most successful soccer season in history to end in the region semifinals in Knoxville?
Yeah, that one is going to sting for a while.
“Seymour, as a coach, I wanted to beat them,” said Groat. “We wanted that district championship. We worked so hard, and we wanted to play them and beat them. And we played probably the worst game we could possibly play. And that’s the coaching staff too. I got emotional and got a yellow card. We played terrible, and that goes back on me.”
“They’re great kids, they still played hard, but we made a lot of fundamental mistakes that we normally don’t,” Groat continued of the Seymour loss. “We didn’t win any of the 50/50 balls. None.
And I don’t want it to sound like they played terrible — just that things we don’t usually do, we did. We didn’t shoot well on goal, we gave up a 50-yarder kick by their goalie that bounced over our head. It just wasn’t a good game for us.”
So instead of bouncing back, of storming onto Emory Road on Monday, the Fighting Cocks were already tired at that point.
“When we went to Knox Halls — I’ve been here before as a coach, you get pumped up and build a game up and lose,” said Groat. “Then you’re torn down and upset and honestly, tired. It’s a 20-game season, these boys aren’t used to playing 20 games.”
Still, Cocke County fought, as a goal from Marcelo Vargas whittled what had been a 4-0 Halls lead to 4-1 with 53 seconds left in the first half.
“We fought our tails off the first half,” summarized Groat.
Except then, the Red Devils went up 5-1 just six minutes into the second half.
“And once they scored that fifth goal, I started putting people in,“ said Groat, “seeing what we’ve got for next year and letting some seniors run around on the field.
“I knew it was over. I hate to say that, but when it’s 5-1, it’s like being down four touchdowns in a football game.”
Halls kept pouring it on from there. 6-1. 7-1. 8-1.
Another goal made the score 9-1 with two minutes to play.
Finally, one last dagger revealed the final result: 10-1 with 56 seconds left, the only mercy-ruled loss of the season for CCHS after years of experiencing them — prior to this year, that is.
“There was 20 minutes, 15 minutes left, and they just came at us and mercy-ruled us the way we had teams this season,” summarized Groat.
“Humbled and proud of our kids, but it was my fault. I didn’t get them to where they needed to be — to a district championship.”
Did the second-place district finish change anything?
Yes, according to Groat.
Because rather than forcing CCHS to travel to Halls on Monday, a win over Seymour would have allowed Cocke County to host the Fulton Falcons in Newport.
“I feel like it would have been a different feeling and emotion,” said Groat. “And we would have been in a different place than we are today.”
Instead, Groat is left to wonder. To breathe. To think about what he observed during his first season in black and red, as opposed to his previous game outfit that featured Cosby blue.
This year, CCHS finished with a total record of 16-4, reaching the best season in program history.
They only lost two games during the regular season, reeling off eight straight wins at one point and seven straight in another.
Moreover, freshman Jeferson Cervellon set a new state record for goals scored in a single season with 45 — a total that wound up at 48 by season’s end.
But those aren’t the moments Groat will remember most.
“I’m going to remember the smiles, the laughs, the jokes,” said Groat. “The fact that we would roll in with our speaker blaring Gasolina. The pregame meals. For the first time, these young men felt like they were part of the program — and they felt important for the first time.
“And that’s no knock on anybody. Soccer is not important to a lot of people in Cocke County. But these young men did a great job, so did Dr. Vick and A.C. Willis and the people who helped out with pregame meals.”
“I’m going to miss it,” Groat continued. “They’re great kids and great young men. I’ll miss the hell out of the seniors, who will do great things. They led it. And sure, the wins, the Smoky Mountain Cup, the district runner-up, Jeferson — there were so many great stories, but just the smiles and hanging out.”
Now, Groat is looking forward to next season, as he will have players such as Leo Campos leading the way.
“Next year I expect him to be a huge leader, and I expect some of these kids to follow. He’s working til dark, and that’s what it takes.
“You only lose two starters, and there’s some talent on the bench that did their job. If they’re not multiple sport players, they need to go to work now. We have a banquet next Wednesday, and I’m going to let everyone know the work you put in now will pay off next season.”
As for Groat? He will move on to another sport, coaching the middle school girls’ United soccer team that he led to a championship last year.
Before that, though, he is going to take a vacation with his family — and not think about the multiple sports he coaches in multiple seasons.
“I am going to sit down,” he said. “I am going to hold my grandson and just not talk about sports. I’m exhausted. Going to take some me time. I’m tired.”
“And I’m sorry that I didn’t take these boys to the district championship,“ he added. “But I hope they understand I did everything I could.”
