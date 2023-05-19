Groat 1

Pictured: James Groat coaches a home match at Larry Williams Stadium. CCHS ended its 2023 soccer season with a 10-1 loss to Halls on Monday in Knoxville, and Groat was still lamenting the loss on Thursday. But he is also excited about where the program is headed.

 Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor

James Groat hates losing — he has made no secret of it to anyone.

So when a 2-0 loss to Seymour in the district title game turned into another loss — this one 10-1 on Monday against Knox Halls — and forced Cocke County’s most successful soccer season in history to end in the region semifinals in Knoxville?

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.