GREENEVILLE—Cocke County suffered a bitter loss to Greeneville Monday evening in the Region 1-3A Semifinal. The Lady Red were just a win away from playing in the Region Championship game and securing a sub-state birth.
Cocke County held a 15 point lead midway through the third quarter, but little by little it would slip away. Greeneville’s Lauren Bailey controlled the fourth quarter scoring 13 of her 30 points in the final period. Her five points with under 15 seconds to play would lead the Lady Greene Devils to the 73-69 victory.
Monday evening’s affair marked the fourth time the two teams had met during the 2021-22 season and third time in the last three weeks. Each would win on their home court, and Greeneville got the best of the Lady Red in the district tournament.
It seemed as if Cocke County was destined to even the score as they dominated for nearly three quarters. Twice they would hold leads of 12 points, and the 15 point lead with 4 minutes to play in the third would be their largest of the game.
Gracie Gregg would lead Cocke County in scoring with 23 points. Paige Niethammer scored 14 and controlled the paint most of the evening. Greeneville picked up major momentum when Niethammer went to the bench with her fourth foul early in fourth quarter. She would return at the 4 minute mark and receive her fifth foul with 1:58 left on the clock. It became a struggle for the Lady Red without Niethammer’s presence as a shot blocker and rebounder.
Lady Red head coach Chris Mintz said the mood shifted in the fourth quarter as play became more physical. Some of the foul calls, or lack there of, caused instant reaction from the Cocke County crowd.
“The fourth quarter made a big difference because it felt like the whole game changed in terms of how it was played,” Mintz said. “It was real physical and it seems like we tend to struggle sometimes when it gets that way. Paige fouled out toward the end and it really hurt us because she’s our monster inside.”
The Lady Devils would outscore Cocke County 36-17 over the final 12 minutes of the game. Cocke County had multiple chances but went just 2-for-6 from the free throw line in the closing seconds. The Lady Red sought to tie the game with 3.4 left on the clock, but a turnover is all they would find. Bailey hit two free throws to put Greeneville up 73-69 and lead them to a spot in the Regional Championship game.
The Lady Red offense looked unstoppable for almost three quarters as it was clicking on all cylinders. Cocke County went on a 6-0 run to start the game before a Greeneville three sliced the lead in half. Gregg scored six for the Lady Red in the opening period on her way to 13 before the half. The quarter was capped off by a Sydney Clevenger three to put CCHS up 15-9.
Cocke County continued to push the issue in the second as Gregg and Niethammer carried the load on offense. The duo combined for score 12 of the 19 points posted by the Lady Red in the quarter. Cocke County held a 36-28 lead at the break but were far from being in a comfortable position.
The Lady Red opened the third quarter by going on a 16-9 run to hold their largest lead on the game. Up 52-37, a victory looked as if it was in sight. However, the momentum shifted in Greeneville’s favor and Cocke County was never able to fully turn the tide. Greeneville responded with a 10-4 run of their own to closeout the period.
The fourth quarter continued to go the way of the Lady Devils as Cocke County seemed to have lost the desire they had maintained for more than 20 minutes. Greeneville would double Cocke County’s point total in the final period, outscoring the Lady Red 26-13.
Mintz said the outcome of the game wasn’t what his team had hoped for but he was proud of their effort.
“The ball just didn’t bounce our way and things didn’t go the way we wanted them. I told our girls you left everything on the court and played as hard as you could play. We just didn’t make enough plays in the end to win.”
Cocke County will lose four of their five starters next year as Gracie Gregg, Sydney Clevenger, Camryn Halcomb and Jaylen Cofield will all be graduating. The core four led the Lady Red to a 24-7 record this year, which is one of the best in the program’s history.
Mintz thanked the seniors for buying in when he became head coach two years ago.
“They are the backbone and core of this group. They believed in us as soon as we got here and trusted in us, and the process. It paid off this year and they had a great season, even if it ended just a little sooner than we wanted. They are a special group, and I will remember them for a long time.”
Many milestones were celebrated this year as Halcomb and Clevenger each reached the 1,000 point mark of their careers. Cofield recorded more than 100 steals and 100 assists in her senior season and was named Honorable Mention for the All-Conference team. Gregg was the lone senior named first team All-Conference, and Clevenger and Halcomb were named second team All-Conference.
Next year won’t be a complete rebuild for the Lady Red as Niethammer will be in her senior year for Cocke County. Several younger players gained valuable experience this year, which they will need going into next season.
GREENEVILLE (73): Lauren Bailey 30, Chloe Marsh 14, Delana Debusk 9, Anna Shaw 8, Grace Hayes 5, Lindy Carter 4, Tambryn Ellenburg 3.
COCKE COUNTY (69): Gracie Gregg 23, Paige Niethammer 14, Camryn Halcomb 13, Jaylen Cofield 10, Sydney Clevenger 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.