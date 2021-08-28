If you are a Cosby Cosby High football fan, the past two weeks have resulted in a lot of driving.
The Eagles (0-2) were en route to Erwin to square off against the Unicoi County Blue Devils (2-0) on Friday night, but met a program in a great rhythm as they silenced the Eagles, 44-0, at Gentry Stadium.
Cosby’s next game will be at Virgil Ball Stadium where they will play the Jellico Blue Devils in their home opener for the 2021 season.
Last season, Jellico topped the Eagles 52-6. Jellico is now in the same region as Cosby marking the Region 1-A opener for the Eagles, as well.
“This one is important, “Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “Every game is important but this one is a region game and for them to be our rival we need to win this one.”
