The Cocke County High School Fighting Cocks returned to action Tuesday evening as they took on the Tuscola Pioneers of Waynesville, North Carolina.
The Big Red overcame a slow start and went on to defeat the Pioneers, 79-49. Kyler Hayes and Jordan Woods led the way for the Fighting Cocks. The freshman Hayes dominated the paint and finished the night with a team high 27 points. Woods created a spark off the bench for Cocke County that propelled them to a strong finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.