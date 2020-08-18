Changes are coming for a few of the sports the TSSAA governs in the coming years.
At their meeting on Monday, Aug. 17, the Board voted on the number of classes in each sport in Division I and Division II for the next two-year cycle.
The biggest change seen in the structure of classification was the Board voting to go from three classes to four in Division I in the sports of basketball, baseball, and softball. The Board voted to continue to bring eight teams to the state tournament in each of the three sports.
When the Board of Control opted to add an additional class for football beginning with the 2015 season, Cosby’s status was affected as it was bumped up to a 2A classification, where it had been a 1A school for several years. The school’s football program has remained in that 2A classification ever since.
Currently, Cosby’s basketball, softball and baseball programs reside in Class A of the TSSAA’s classification model. The impact of an additional classification could see those programs receive a bump up to Class AA like football was, as Cosby High School was on the fringe of remaining a Class 1A program in football during the most recent reclassification cycle.
Cocke County’s status also stands the chance to change in the new reclassification cycle. The school’s basketball, baseball and softball programs are currently Class AAA programs. When football was given a sixth class in 2015, the Fighting Cocks remained a Class 5A program, and have been ever since.
A school’s classification is dependent on enrollment size. Before today’s decision, the max enrollment for a school to be considered Class A in basketball, baseball and softball was 494. The max enrollment for a school to be considered Class AA in the same three sports was 1,033, and all schools with an enrollment of 1,034 or more were considered Class AAA schools.
As they did for football, those figures are expected to change ahead of the 2021 high school athletics calendar in order to even out the four classes, as was proposed in Monday’s vote on the matter.
Track & field also saw an alteration to its classification, as it will now be a three class sport beginning in 2021. Before, the sport was split off into large school and small school classifications. The sport will now adopt the more traditional Class A, AA and AAA system that most of the TSSAA’s sports currently have in place.
Football didn’t see any changes, as the Board voted to keep the same number of classes in both Division I (six classes) and Division II (three classes). All other sports will have the same number of classes as the previous classification cycle.
At their previous meeting in July, the TSSAA Board of Control voted to classify schools using the 20-day enrollment figures for a two-year period, compared to the usual four-year cycle. This will go through the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
The Board is not set to reconvene until Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.