COSBY—Tuesday was a rarity for the Cosby High Lady Eagles.
Not just in the sense that it was their first loss of the season, but they couldn't find the back of the net despite firing off several more shots than their opponent.
Chuckey-Doak was efficient with its shots, though. The Lady Black Knights scored the go-ahead goal late in the first half to hold on for a 2-1 victory over Cosby.
Chuckey-Doak (3-3-1) got on the board first with a penalty kick in the 22nd minute. Cosby (4-1-1) answered with a penalty kick goal of its own in the 25th minute, as the team's leading scorer Leah Murray got one past the keeper to tie the game at 1-1.
The Lady Black Knights pushed back ahead with a goal off a header in the 35th minute to take a 2-1 lead into the half. They were able to maintain that advantage the rest of the way despite numerous challenges from the Lady Eagles, including a near miss on a breakaway in the 67th minute.
"One play can change the game," Cosby coach James Groat said. They scored on that header before the half, and that wound up being the difference.
"I'm not upset with the way we played. We lost, but I still saw a lot of good things out of our girls today. Especially the younger ones. This was a great learning opportunity for them. We've got a lot of young talent that's only going to get better."
The Lady Eagles got off over 20 shots, nearly double that of their opponent, but for the first time since the 2019 state semifinals they were held scoreless in live play.
"It's rare. Has to be the first time I've been a part of such a game," Groat said. "It happens, though. In any sport you play. You can have all the stats and still not get the win.
"We moved the ball well. Had tons of shots and opportunities. We know we have to score more. Tonight just wasn't our night."
The last time the two met, Cosby came out victorious with a 9-3 victory that sent it to the Region 1-A Championship game, where the Lady Eagles secured their first piece of postseason hardware in program history.
Should the Lady Eagles make another long postseason run, there's a good chance they'll meet C-D again in the region leg of the tournament. In both of their trips to the region tournament in the past three seasons, Chuckey-Doak has been their opponent in the semifinals.
"It's a benefit to play a program like Chuckey-Doak," Groat said. "Coach (Anna) Ricker runs an awesome program. They're always top notch and playing for district and region titles."
Since girls' soccer was separated into three evenly split classes ahead of the 2017 season, Chuckey-Doak has won the District 1-A championship every year. That same season, the Lady Black Knights advanced all the way to the state semifinals.
Cosby has a pair of crucial district bouts up next on the schedule.
Before getting into league play, the Lady Eagles' schedule has featured a variety of Class AAA and AA programs to challenge them and help them improve before getting into the most important portion of their regular season schedule.
"Playing a slate like this will only help us for what we have later in the season," Groat said. "We want to play challenging teams. We've got our district slate right ahead of us, and we need to be at our best for those games because they're the ones that will matter the most."
