GATLINBURG—The Parrottsville Parrotts Pee Wee team put their talents on full display Saturday afternoon as they dominated in the English Mountain Conference Division 1A title game.
The Parrotts defeated the Grainger County Grizzlies by a score of 32-0 to become Super Bowl champs.
Perfect games are rarely played, but the Parrotts came closer than most as they excelled on both sides of the ball. The offensive line played particularly well and opened up many lanes for the team’s quick running backs.
The defense swarmed to the ball offering little room for the Grizzlies to maneuver. Special teams play was also crucial as the Parrotts managed to convert on multiple onside kick attempts.
Justin Stokely, Parrottsville head coach, said his offensive line did the dirty work the team needed.
“From start to finish we were wide open. First and foremost, it was on the offensive line today,” Stokely said. “Last week the defense set the tone and really won it for us. Today the offensive line did the dirty work, which enabled us to run at will. Ball games are won up front on either side of the ball and luckily today our line came with their “A” game.”
The Parrotts finished the season with a 7-3 record and a 4-0 record in the conference. This was the first year back for the program after a two-year hiatus.
Stokely took pride in his team’s resiliency as they overcame adversity late in the season.
“It’s been a great year from start to finish and these kids are unbelievable. They are as resilient of a team as you can get. We faced some adversity and some tough teams during the back half of the season, but we dug deep and made our way to the big game. We weren’t undefeated and things weren’t perfect, but great teams always find a way to persevere and find a way to win, which ultimately we did. At the end of the day we’re Super Bowl Champions.”
The Parrottsville Grasscutter team defeated Jefferson County earlier in the day securing another Super Bowl trophy for the program. They knocked off the Patriots by a final score of 13-7.
Stokely said the work being done by both teams puts the program in great shape moving forward.
“This is a great foundation to continue to build upon in getting a second program going in our community. Ultimately we all feed the high schools, so we try to teach them the best we can and get as many out here as possible. I love every one of these kids like my own. I’m so happy for them because I know the work they put in every day, day in and day out.”
While winning is always the goal, Stokely said the coaching staff for both teams focus on raising children to become young men and women. They hope they can also pass along love for the game of football.
“Hopefully this is the first of many groups of kids that we can positively influence. We want to continue to teach them the game that myself and my fellow coaches love,” Stokely said.
“It’s more than football. We try to teach them to be young men and women, because we have a few young ladies out here too. We love and accept both. We want more things like this for the youth in our community to have to do. The community needs a good uplifting and we try to be a stepping-stone to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.