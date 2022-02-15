NEWPORT—The Lady Red looked to run their streak of comeback wins to four Monday evening as they found themselves down late to the Lady Grizzlies of Grainger County.
This was the second meeting of the top two teams in the district, each boasting records of more than 20 wins. Grainger County, holding the top spot, defeated Cocke County 62-54 in their first meeting. The Lady Grizzlies would finish strong once again to claim a 51-38 win over the Lady Red.
It was a battle for the first three quarters as both teams exchanged baskets at a rapid pace. They nearly mirrored one another through the first two quarters.
Gracie Gregg continued her hot streak in the first quarter scoring six points to pace the Lady Red. Early 3-pointers from Millie Hurst and Audrey Stratton would give Grainger the 11-10 lead after one.
Cocke County would continue to play from behind until late in the second quarter. Jaylen Cofield hit a basket with 3:25 remaining in the half to tie the game at 16. A stop on defense and Gracie Gregg made bucket would give the Lady Red an 18-16 lead.
It was very short lived as Taylee Rutherford knocked down a 3-pointers to regain the lead for the Lady Grizzlies. They would take the 19-18 lead into the locker room at the half.
Grainger County came out firing in the second half. Alia Maloney would post 12 of her team leading 14 points over the final two quarters. Cocke County, a team that averages more than 60 points per game, was limited to single digits once again in the third quarter. Jaylen Cofield hit back to back baskets midway through the period to cut the Grainger County lead to four.
A two point basket from Maloney and 3-pointer from Sydney Hayes would increase the Lady Grizzlies’ lead to nine points. They would hold onto that lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The closest Cocke County would come to Grainger was eight points after Gregg hit a 2-pointer early in the period. Their lead would grow powered by a 15-point quarter to finish the contest.
Layni Duncan made knocked down a pair of shoots late in the quarter, but the damage was already done. The loss moved the Lady Red to 22-5 on the season and 5-3 in the district play.
This was the first 20 plus win season for the Lady Red in several years. They will start tournament play in the semifinals against the Lady Greene Devils of Greeneville. The third matchup between the two teams will decide who plays for a district championship.
The game will be held this Saturday, February 19 at 3:30 p.m. All games will be played at Hal Henard Gymnasium on Greeneville.
GRAINGER (51): Alia Maloney 14, Maddie Hurst 12, Sydney Hayes 10, Millie Hurst 7, Audrey Stratton 5, Taylee Rutherford 3.
COCKE COUNTY (38): Jaylen Cofield 13, Gracie Gregg 12, Paige Niethammer 7, Layni Duncan 5, Sydney Clevenger 1.
