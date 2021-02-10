The end of the season is fast approaching, as the Cocke County Elementary Basketball Association is officially halfway through its season reset.
After dealing with weather all last week, completion of Monday night’s slate has the season halfway over. With a night off, the Northwest Patriots continue to hold serve in the boys’ standings as one of just two remaining unbeaten teams.
The Grassy Fork Ravens, who are two games back after a week of postponed games, also sit unbeaten with the season winding down.
On the girls’ end, the defending champion Lady Parrotts of Parrottsville and Grassy Fork Lady Ravens are each unbeaten. The Lady Parrotts hold the current standings lead after the Lady Ravens also suffered a week of postponements last week.
Thursday is another full slate of games. Parrottsville will be on the road at Cosby, while Northwest heads to Grassy Fork for a matchup between the two remaining unbeaten teams in the boys’ standings.
Rounding out Thursday’s slate, Smoky Mountain will host Centerview and Bridgeport will welcome Edgemont to its gym. Tip-off for all four sets of games are set for 6 p.m.
PARROTTSVILLE 49, EDGEMONT 4 (GIRLS)
The Parrottsville Lady Parrotts continued their strong run in the 2021 season with a 49-4 victory over the Edgemont Lady Panthers on Monday.
Abby Niethammer led the Lady Parrotts with a game-high 15 points. Blakelyn Clevenger joined her in double figures with 10 points.
Parrottsville led 15-0 at the end of the opening frame, and carried a 29-1 lead into the half. Niethammer and Clevenger combined to lead the Lady Parrotts with 15 points at the intermission.
Niethammer continued her strong showing in the second half, knocking down two of the three 3-point field goals she had on the night to continue extending Parrottsville’s lead.
Parrottsville led 40-2 at the end of the third before going on to close out the night with a 45-point victory.
PARROTTSVILLE (49): Abby Niethammer 15, Blakelyn Clevenger 10, Brooklyn Clevenger 6, Adisen McNealy 6, Cee Gee McNealy 2, Hailee Hartsell 2, Javin Campbell 2, Kate Kickliter 2, Mallory Nease 2, Georgia Knight 2.
EDGEMONT (4): Kate Watson 2, Kenley Jones 1, Tearra Denton 1.
EDGEMONT 35, PARROTTSVILLE 30 (BOYS)
Needing a spark to close out a victory, Jerome Cofield delivered with his fourth-quarter showing on Monday night.
Cofield, who finished with a game-high 14 points, had 11 of those points over the final six minutes to help lead the Panthers to a 35-30 victory over the Parrottsville Parrotts.
Logan Hommel paced the Parrotts with 12 points in Monday’s close loss on the road.
Edgemont jumped out to an early lead, taking a 14-6 advantage at the end of the opening period. The Panthers connected on three 3-pointers in the first six minutes, helping them get out to an eight point lead to start the night.
Scoring slowed in the second, but the Panthers still maintained an 18-12 lead at the half.
Parrottsville continued to close in on the lead, holding Edgemont to just three points in the third. The Panthers continued to hold serve, though, carrying a 21-17 advantage into the fourth.
The Parrotts put together their largest scoring quarter in the fourth with 13 points in the final frame. Putting the pressure back on Edgemont, Cofield rose to the occasion with 11 points in the frame, all on five field goals, to keep the Panthers out front to close out the five point victory.
EDGEMONT (35): Jerome Cofield 14, Haiden McMahan 9, Tyson Sutton 6, Julien Welcome 5, Jarvis Scipio 1.
PARROTTSVILLE (30): Logan Hommel 12, Alex Fine 7, Tyson Webb 7, Ethan Nease 3, Donovan Ramsey 1.
GRASSY FORK 46, DEL RIO 13 (GIRLS)
After a week off due to weather conditions in the area, the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens returned to the floor in a big way on Monday.
Quickly knocking off the rust, the Lady Ravens took down the Del Rio Lady Trojans with a 46-13 victory on Monday night.
Shylee Shelton and Kennedy Moore each led Grassy Fork in scoring with nine points apiece. Del Rio was led by a seven point effort from Hannah Strange.
Grassy Fork opened the night with a 16-0 run that spanned the first quarter, and carried a 22-6 lead into the half.
Three-point shooting became a source of offensive production in the second half for the Lady Ravens.
Burying three shots from behind the arc throughout the final 12 minutes, they built a 37-11 lead at the end of the third before going on to close out Monday night with a 33-point victory on the road.
GRASSY FORK (46): Shylee Shelton 9, Kennedy Moore 9, Madison Miller 6, Alexis McGaha 6, Kyla Moore 6, Kinnlea Norwood 4, Abigail Stokely 2, Kate Raines 2, Chloe Hance 2.
DEL RIO (13): Hannah Strange 7, Carley Webb 2, Jayce Jones 2, Layla Bradley 2.
GRASSY FORK 52, DEL RIO 15 (BOYS)
The defending champion Grassy Fork Ravens looked strong on Monday night in their 52-15 victory over the Del Rio Trojans.
With three players finishing in double figures, the Ravens lit up the scoreboard for Monday’s 37-point victory.
C.J. Vance led all scorers with 11 points for the Ravens. He was joined in double figures by Spencer Moore and Oaklon Cameron, who each finished with 10 points apiece.
Elijah Hembree led the Trojans in scoring with eight points.
Grassy Fork raced out to a 20-3 lead at the end of the first, and carried a 35-12 lead into the half.
Vance had all 11 of his game-high points total come in the second quarter. The Ravens knocked down four shots from 3-point range in the first quarter to help build their early lead in the first half.
The Ravens continued to pull away in the second half, taking a 47-14 lead into the fourth before going on to close out the lopsided win on the road.
GRASSY FORK (52): C.J. Vance 11, Spencer Moore 10, Oaklon Cameron 10, Asher Faison 5, Trevor LaRue 4, Cooper Davis 3, Cruz Coggins 3, Eli Gilliam 2, Ben Benton 2, Gideon Vance 2.
DEL RIO (15): Elijah Hembree 8, Eli Roberts 3, Cody Strange 2, Logan Bowlin 2.
BRIDGEPORT 33, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 21 (GIRLS)
Using a high-scoring third-quarter showing, the Bridgeport Lady Rockets came away with a 33-21 victory on the road over the Smoky Mountain Lady Rockets on Monday.
Madylyn Bible led the Lady Rockets with a game-high 15 points on the night. Tessa Clark led the Lady Bears with six points.
Bridgeport led 7-2 at the end of the opening frame, and carried an 11-5 lead into the half. Both teams struggled to find an offensive rhythm, leading to a low-scoring exchange in the first half.
Bridgeport opened its lead up in the second half, though, putting up 17 points in the third quarter to take a 24-9 lead into the fourth. Bible had 11 points in the third, helping give the Lady Rockets a lead large enough to withstand any comeback effort from Smoky Mountain.
The Lady Bears still didn’t go down without a fight, though. They answered with 12 points in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit they faced entering the final six minutes of play.
Instead, Bridgeport’s third-quarter scoring outburst was enough to carry them to a 12-point win on the road on Monday.
BRIDGEPORT (33): Madylyn Bible 15, Hannah Linderman 8, Ava Wheeler 3, Kassidee Burkey 2, Vanessa Diaz 2, Kennadee Langford 2, Emma Potter 1.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (21): Tessa Clark 6, Alyssa Susalla 5, Jacey Ball 4, Sara Guzman 4, Kassie Davis 2.
BRIDGEPORT 50, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 27 (BOYS)
Pulling away in the second half, the Bridgeport Rockets picked up a win on the road with a 50-27 triumph over the Smoky Mountain Bears on Monday.
Devonte Wigfall and Zander Ball led the Rockets in scoring as the only two players to reach double figures. Wigfall led all scorers with 14, while Ball followed with 13 points.
Bryer Henderson led Smoky Mountain in scoring with seven points.
Bridgeport opened the night with a 6-4 lead at the end of the opening frame, and carried an 18-13 lead into the half.
Like the Lady Rockets, the Rockets blew the game open with a 21-point outing in the third quarter. Wigfall led the scoring outburst with 10 points in the frame, pacing Bridgeport to a 39-17 lead going into the fourth.
The Rockets continued to expand their lead in the fourth, as they pulled away down the stretch to come away with a 23-point win on the road.
BRIDGEPORT (50): Devonte Wigfall 14, Zander Ball 13, Raeshon Palmer 9, Keagan Hall 8, Hayden Smith 3, Cornelios Carr 2, Ethan Bradshaw 2, Karson Manning 1.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (27): Bryer Henderson 7, Tucker Whaley 6, Christian Walsh 6, Kyler Ogle 5, Enoch Spurgeon 2, Daniel Reece 1.
CENTERVIEW 35, COSBY 22 (GIRLS)
Steadily pulling away over the course of each period, the Centerview Lady Falcons pulled out a 35-22 victory over the Cosby Lady Eagles on Monday.
Mason McMahan led the Lady Falcons with a game-high 20 points, marking one of the top performances of the night. Ella Hicks and Aden Heatherly each co-led the Lady Eagles in scoring with eight points apiece.
A low-scoring affair to start, Centerview held a 6-2 lead at the end of the opening period. The Lady Falcons maintained that 4-point advantage going into the half, as they led 16-12 at the intermission.
Centerview added to its lead in the third, taking a 25-19 lead into the fourth.
The Lady Falcons’ strong defensive effort would allow them to hold off any threats of a comeback in the fourth, as they held Cosby to just three points in the final six minutes to come away with a 13-point victory on Monday.
CENTERVIEW (35): Mason McMahan 20, Abby Zajac 9, Cadence Phillips 4, Myla Jenkins 2.
COSBY (22): Ella Hicks 8, Aden Heatherly 8, Allie Ottinger 5, Alanta Ball 1.
COSBY 34, CENTERVIEW 26 (BOYS)
Cosby’s Ethan Cardwell had the hot hand on Monday night.
With 17 points through just three quarters, he helped guide the Cosby Eagles to a 34-26 win on the road over the Centerview Falcons on Monday.
Cardwell led all scorers in the contest. Brady Calfee led the Falcons with nine points.
Cosby led 8-5 at the end of the first period, and carried a 14-11 lead into the half.
Cardwell, who had 10 points at the half, came out in the third with seven more points, including one of two made threes by the Eagles in the frame.
With 13 points in the third, Cosby carried a 27-17 lead into the fourth before going on to complete Monday night’s eight point triumph on the road.
COSBY (34): Ethan Cardwell 17, Dusty Lane 5, Matthew McMahan 5, Canyin Gray 4, Parker Weeks 2, Brody Stooksbury 1.
CENTERVIEW (26): Brady Calfee 9, Chris Emery 7, Rafe Faustino 5, Logan Helton 4, Ethan Hurley 1.
